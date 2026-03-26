The 6 Best Men’s Fragrances To Wear This Spring

Elevate your signature scent with one of these spring-ready favorites.

(Ranger Station)

Spring is beckoning like a delicate breeze, and your fragrance rotation likely needs a fresh update for the season at hand. While the best men’s fragrances for fall and winter lean into deep, smoky, and woodsy notes, this year’s spring colognes channel a lighter, herbal vibe.“Spring trends this year for men’s fragrance are all about fresh and clean,” Ranger Station founder and perfumer Steve Soderholm tells Maxim. “Think sage, herbal, and fern… not barbershop clean, but a modern clean.” Soderholm adds that oakmoss in particular is a notably engaging spring scent note. “It brings a wet soil and earthiness to the freshness.” As with any seasonal selection, different scents may be better suited to specific occasions, whether it’s a formal wedding reception or a casual, warm-weather getaway. Wherever you’re going, our latest batch of fragrance favorites should provide a worthy signature scent to add to your medicine cabinet this spring.

D.S. & Durga Debaser In Bloom

(D.S. & Durga)

Long a tastemaking brand for its high-end colognes (including a new trio released last summer), Debaser is a near-instantly recognizable scent in its own right. This remix takes its inspiration from florals like gardenia, plus the distinct scent of old-school cassette tapes. Seriously: As the company says, it’s meant to evoke “grapey-orange blossom due to a mysterious mixture of polyester, magnetics, and lubricants from which they were manufactured.” Starting at $225

Ranger Station Lady Luck

(Ranger Station)

If you can’t quite give up the smoky, rich tones of a late winter fragrance, Ranger Station might be able to strike the perfect balance. The buzzed-about Nashville fragrance house now boasts a New York City location, but its scents (including an excellent lineup of candles) boast the soul of the South and an Americana-tinged spirit. Take Lady Luck, with hints of jasmine, smoke, cedarwood and amber. Meant to evoke confidence and swagger, it’s a bold change of pace that manages to keep some subtlety in the mix, unlike scents that can prove too overpowering. Starting at $94

Barberino’s Agrigentum

(Barberino’s)

The elevated Italian atelier (which boasts two excellent New York City salon locations) delivers a luxurious barbershop experience and scent right to your doorstep with a trio of signature fragrances. With a burst of citrus followed by light floral notes, it’s a delicate and refined fragrance as joyful as a spring breeze. $140

Ahuja Pour Homme Eau de Parfum

(Ahuja)

Embrace the lush charms of the season with bright notes of apple and pineapple leading into touches of geranium and a finish led by a seasonally on-trend burst of oakmoss. Delivered in a distinctive and elegant bottle, this fragrance from an oft-underrated company is a worthwhile swerve from the classics by big-name designers. Pre-order now starting at $120

Harry’s Kin Eau de Parfum

(Harry’s)

The fan-favorite grooming brand has built an empire in taking over your shower and your toiletries kit over the years, further bolstered by an expansive grooming line. For a highly affordable price, a bright burst of green and the fresh dew of a spring morning are complemented by amber and cedarwood in a lush fragrance. It doesn’t hurt that the crisp bottle design evokes a luxury cologne in its own right. $35

Fulton & Roark Lost Man

(Fulton & Roark)

Fulton & Roark built its business on a series of excellent solid colognes designed to unwind slowly over time, and it’s taken much the same approach with its highly concentrated, remarkably long-lasting Extrait de Parfum lineup. Lost Man boasts classic scent touches like vetiver for crisp elegance, while geranium and leather carry the middle of the scent and top notes like mandarin and grapefruit add a zest of earthy brightness. The only thing missing is an ensemble led by a knit sweater polo, Aperol Spritz in hand. $225