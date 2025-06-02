D.S. & Durga Debut Trio Of High-End Colognes

Three classically inspired scents for summer.

(D.S. & Durga)

The best colognes evoke a rich air of luxury, a sense of time and place: It’s a delicate art to perfect, but New York City atelier D.S. & Durga is staking a claim to a new category for the company. In a first for the brand, a trio of men’s-specific fragrances dubbed “The Colognes” hits shelves, and not a moment too soon for adopting a refined summer scent.

(D.S. & Durga)

Three handsome offerings join the enticing D.S. & Durga lineup, which walks a luxurious and subtle line, as opposed to so many “Beast Mode” colognes on the market. Of the collection, the company notes that its founder, self-taught perfumer David Moltz, “has reimagined the traditional cologne, bringing his signature modern twist to the category.” The collection is available now via D.S. & Durga or at Todd Snyder, a fitting partnership given that D.S. & Durga worked with the menswear icon on his first-ever cologne.

(D.S. & Durga)

There’s an option for every scent preference, from the elegant green spice, hedgerow flowers and virgin wool of the aptly named Grey Blazer, to the classic and fresh grass, limes and leather notes of the cleverly named Golfjazz fragrance. Grey Blazer in particular is billed as a “misty landscape of everyday comfort flecked with flowering grasses,” complete with a bold and tasteful black-and-silver label.

(D.S. & Durga)

And then, the trio is capped off in luxe fashion by another clever fragrance, the sandalwood-clove-neroli notes of Rum Bay Rum,” billed by the trendy fragrance house as “Bay Rum softened with sandalwood, lime, & linden.” A healthy respect for heritage scents in the fragrance world helped guide the collection, its founder noted. “I’ve been inspired by old fashioned classics in fragrance and menswear for a long time.” its founder, David Moltz, said. “I often make perfumes like these for myself, but friends always ask for them,” with Moltz adding “this is a line of classic colognes updated with modern materials and modern tastes.”

With suitably tasteful labels complementing the rich character of each scent, the new trio of men’s-specific cologne is as much a collector’s item as it is a selection of scents meant to be used practically every day. With a company like D.S. & Durga, it seems every day can serve as a truly refined, tasteful occasion, complete with the right signature scent. Find ‘The Colognes’ online now for $210 each at D.S. & Durga or Todd Snyder.