5 Great Colognes For Your Fall Fragrance Rotation

A new season beckons with options aplenty from D.S. & Durga, John Varvatos and more.

(Dr. Squatch)

Fall is a tantalizing time for any number of reasons, whether you covet the warmth of a richly crafted whiskey or the reliability of a rugged-yet-refined pair of Chelsea boots. Your scent rotation is but one area that can mimic these pursuits or take on some of these traits: Deep tones of leather or tobacco or fresh pine are as welcome as wearing a shawl cardigan on a brisk fall morning. And while there’s a time and a place for “beast mode” colognes, our favorite selections offer a more modest outlook. There are options more affordable and more elegant, as with any worthwhile pursuit, and there are scents that lean deeply into fall as well as options that offer a shot of sporty contrast. Consider the below handful to be among some of the best fall colognes for men, and consider your next grooming update sorted.

D.S. & Durga Cognac Reign

(D.S. & Durga)

The essence of cognac takes center stage in the latest scent from haute perfumer D.S. & Durga, which is quickly taking over as an in-house, in-store scent approved by the likes of Todd Snyder. Notes of caramelized bergamot and even deep amber shine through in this handsome, pleasingly elegant fragrance. $210

Ranger Station Speak Easy

(Ranger Station)

Vanilla and musk intertwine in seductive fashion in this fall-ready scent, described by ultra-cool fragrance house Ranger Station as a “rarified complexity that lingers” (thanks in no small part to imported Madagascar vanilla bean). Sandalwood, cedar and musk also play their part more than handily. $122

John Varvatos Artisan Forest

(John Varvatos)

The bright, crisp woodland air and the promise of blazing foliage are a fall symphony of sorts. and the great outdoors meets the edgy rock n’roll vibe of John Varvatos in distinctive fashion. Vetiver, patchouli and cedarwood work in harmony, while woodsy green notes also shine through. $145

Dr. Squatch Woodland Pine

(Dr. Squatch)

If it’s good enough for Sydney Sweeney, it’s got to be good enough for your fragrance rotation, right? The clever and genuinely excellent-smelling Dr. Squatch Woodland Pine is everything one could want in a cologne endorsed by the Emmy-nominated actress in cheeky fashion, complete with cypress and pine. $59

Ron Dorff Discipline Sport Fragrance

(Ron Dorff)

While the classic notes of fall (from leather to tobacco to pine) are a welcome move any day of the week, it’s perfectly acceptable to reach for a fragrance with brighter, more clean notes from time to time. Ron Dorff balances touches of fresh citrus with pine for an ideal balance that wears especially well alongside seasonal tailoring. $95