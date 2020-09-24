Luminox Launches New Bear Grylls Survival Watch

Luminox

Famed survivalist and outdoorsman Bear Grylls has had more exposure that most of us to environmental conditions around the world. He's seen plenty of evidence that climate change has devastated the environment.

With that in mind, Grylls has partnered with Luminox in a commitment to the future of the world. The result: The new Luminox X Bear Grylls Survival ECO watch. The #tide x Bear Grylls watch is the first model in the Bear Grylls Survival Eco Series and embodies his commitment to a better future for the environment with a case, bezel and strap made entirely from recycled materials.

In a statement from the Luminox release about the watch, Grylls says, “When it comes to reducing harm to our wild places and natural environment, we need to be the change we want to see. I am so proud to partner with Luminox on our new Eco Series watch, leading the way towards a future without plastic."

The Eco series was created Swiss scientists and materials used in creating the watches was sourced from five islands in Thailand's Andaman Sea, where fishermen have been employed and trained in properly gathering and sorting plastic waste, which is, according to the Luminox release, "registered, washed, shredded and turned into a granular material that can be injected or spun into a yarn."

The ultimate result is a 45 mm watch with a sapphire crystal, a one-way diving bezel, Bear Grylls's logo in Super-LumiNova at the 10 o’clock mark, and his slogan, "Never Give Up" at the six o’clock position. Of course it also features the Luminox Light Technology that is suggested in the brand name and the case back is embossed with markings reading, “Luminox,” “Bear Grylls,” and “#tide ocean material."

The first model is a limited edition of 1500 pieces because Luminox states that in "the last 500 years, the oceans have suffered fewer extinctions than on land - at least that we know of." Research indicates as many as 15 animals have disappeared from the oceans since the 1500s. The #tide is available now from the Luminox website. It retails for $445. Learn more here: Luminox.com.