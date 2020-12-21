Meet Amanda Black, the Model Entrepreneur Joining Forces With a New Fashion Brand

The Georgia-born beauty is bringing the heat to athleisure lifestyle brand Savvi.
Amanda Black (5)

Born and raised on the shores of Lake Oconee, Georgia, Amanda Black has been modeling since the age of 17. Currently working for one of the world’s largest airlines, Amanda is also a Brand Partner in a new athleisure clothing and lifestyle brand, Savvi, set to fully launch in early 2021. 

Amanda Black (2)

Years of experience as a fitness instructor and personal trainer combined with a love for fashion have prepared Amanda well for her new venture into the athleisure world—a $60 billion industry expected to skyrocket to nearly $270 billion by 2026. 

Amanda Black (4)

Always a self-starter, Amanda decided to join Savvi because they provide unique opportunities for women. “This brand empowers women from all walks of life to not only look and feel amazing, but also allows them to build their own retail business online,” she says. 

Amanda Black (3)

The buzzy athleisure label's mission statement further elaborates on those female-forward virtues, as well as the big opportunities for both shoppers and "Savvipreneurs" it aims to create. 

Amanda Black (1)

"We empower the artist in everyone. We believe you are the designer of your life, the author of your reality, the creator of your world…and we provide you with a way to style a life you truly desire. One of beauty, passion, community and impact," Savvi says.

"So, whether you shop our store and experience our style or join our community of Savvipreneurs who are on a mission to bring together and empower people around the globe, we welcome you. Now get your style on!"

To shop: visit www.savvi.com/ablack/shop
Instagram: @amanda.blacklabel  

