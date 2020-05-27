Inside Michael Jordan's Custom-Built Chicago Estate, Which Is Selling For $14.9 Million

The new owner will be able to shoot hoops on a basketball court in a regulation-size gym.

Michael Jordan Getty Images

If you watched The Last Dance and coveted Michael Jordan's massive, glass-enclosed living room, you might be in luck. His Airness's custom-built Chicago estate is currently up for sale for the low, low price of $14.9 million.

And believe it or not, that's actually a bargain, considering it was originally listed at $29 million.

Jordan's 9-bedroom, 15-plus bathroom property was put up for sale in 2012. Naturally, The Last Dance sparked renewed interest. And if you learn the specs it's easy to see why it would be hugely appealing to anyone with the means.

The Agency RE

There's the majestic number 23 on the front gates, the full-sized basketball court, and over 32,000 square feet of room to roam around in.

The property as a whole is 56,000 square feet and according to this listing page has "every conceivable luxury amenity."

The Agency RE

We're talking Jordan's "signature touch" on the circular infinity pool, putting green, tennis court, and cigar room. The house is located in Highland Park, Illinois, a location the NBA icon picked for privacy and for its proximity to highways and the Bulls' practice gym.

The Agency RE

2700 Point Lane is on seven landscaped acres with a forest preserve and fish pond. In addition to a wine cellar and weight room, it also has a 14-car garage. Find out more at bhhschicago.com.