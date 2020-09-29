First Look at Miller Lite + Mitchell & Ness Limited Edition Capsule

Courtesy

Mitchell & Ness Nostalgia Co., renowned seller of historically accurate vintage sports apparel, is teaming up with Miller Lite to launch a limited-edition collection that combines throwback styling with classic beer branding.

Maxim.com has your first look at the five available pieces: a bomber jacket ($100). jerseys ($85), hoodie ($60), T-shirt ($32) and snapbacks ($38-$40), each of which features logos from the budget beer brand.

“Miller Lite believes in celebrating Miller Time moments and we know everyone has been waiting patiently to enjoy sports with their friends (virtually or IRL) so we hope they can do so in our new collection with a beer in hand,” said Miller Lite executive Lauren Cassel. “Mitchell & Ness is a pro at creating high-quality, authentic merchandise and the partnership was a natural fit with our collective roots aligning and both being classics, with a modern twist.”

The Mitchell & Ness x Miller Lite clothing capsule drops exclusively on online at mitchellandhess.com beginning this Friday, October 2