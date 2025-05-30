H. Moser & Cie. And Alpine Accelerate Formula 1 Racing Partnership With Innovative Watch Duo

To coincide with the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix, the brands debut a pair of racing-inspired luxury timepieces.

(H. Moser)

Avant-garde Swiss watchmaker H. Moser & Cie. and French automotive brand Alpine have unveiled a groundbreaking collaboration that extends far beyond traditional brand logo swaps, introducing two timepieces engineered with the precision and performance demands of Formula 1 and endurance racing in mind. The partnership, initiated in 2024, aims to redefine the synergy between horology and motorsport, focusing on authentic engineering integration rather than mere marketing.

To coincide with the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix, H. Moser & Cie. presented the Streamliner Alpine Drivers Edition and the Streamliner Alpine Mechanics Edition, a duo of watches that embody the daring spirit of both brands. The Streamliner Alpine Drivers Edition is said to be inspired by Alpine’s drivers. The chronograph features a skeletonized version of the high-flying AgenGraphe movement, developed by H. Moser & Cie.’s partner AGENHOR. The open dial, a result of direct input from the drivers, reveals the intricate mechanics, mirroring the exposed engineering of a race car. The blue and white color scheme evokes speed and Alpine’s signature identity.

(H. Moser)

Design elements draw direct inspiration from the racetrack. V-shaped bridges visible through the dial nod to single-seater suspensions, while the central bridge is shaped like a driver’s helmet. The skeletonized rotor, positioned on the dial side, echoes the dynamic lines of an Alpine A110 wheel rim. Emphasizing minimalism and legibility, the chronograph features a central minute and seconds display and a flyback function for instantaneous restarts, crucial in the split-second world of Formula 1. The HMC 700 skeleton calibre boasts a contemporary anthracite finish and a 72-hour power reserve.

The Streamliner Alpine Mechanics Edition takes a different approach, designed as a practical tool for the engineers and mechanics behind the scenes. This world-first watch combines a digital core with an analogue display, developed on a specific technological platform in close collaboration with the Alpine teams. Its purpose is to streamline communication, accelerate processes, and save crucial fractions of a second.

(H. Moser)

The watch features a “magic” black screen that remains silent until activated, displaying GMT with country selector, a split-seconds chronograph, a perpetual calendar, and an F1 mode with a countdown to races and team-specific alerts. This digital functionality is paired with a small, domed Funky Blue fumé dial displaying the time and date with the H. Moser & Cie. logo in transparent lacquer. Compatible with Android and iOS, it syncs via Bluetooth and offers a year-long power reserve in time-only mode or enough for six Grand Prix in connected mode.

Edouard Meylan, CEO of H. Moser & Cie., stated in a release announcing the timepieces that the goal was to create “a measuring instrument that meets the demands of a Formula 1 team, a tool designed to accompany their missions and further improve their race against the clock.” Both models are offered as a set, limited to 200 pieces, priced at $70,000. The connected Mechanics Edition can also be purchased separately by owners of the Streamliner Cylindrical Tourbillon Skeleton Alpine models launched in 2024.