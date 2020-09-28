The Top 5 Most Expensive Watches Ever Sold on eBay, Ranked

Courtesy

Renowned auction houses like Sotheby's and Christie's regularly put watches from luxury brands like Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and Rolex on the block, but eBay has seen also seen its fair share of six-figure watch sales over the past quarter-century. The online marketplace sold over 2 million luxury timepieces in 2019 and 8 million over the past three years. In light of those numbers, eBay recently rolled out a new “Authenticity Guarantee” for any watch sold for more than $2,000.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This service requires the seller to first send the watch to an expert authenticator for verification before its sent to the seller. To mark the arrival of Authenticity Guarantee, check out the five most expensive watches ever sold on eBay below.

5. Patek Philippe Grand Complications perpetual Calendar Chronograph Moon Watch - $140,000

Courtesy

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

4. Audemars Piguet Millenary MC12 Tourbillon Platinum Watch - $145,000

Courtesy

3. Richard Mille RM11 Flyback Chronograph Rose Gold Titanium Watch - $148,000

Courtesy

2. Rolex Platinum Masterpiece Glacier Diamond Jubilee - $150,000

Courtesy

1. Patek Philippe Grand Complications Watch - $535,499.99

Courtesy

And for more luxury watch-related trivia, see eBay's top 10 most expensive watch sales and the most popular styles via the infographics below:

Courtesy