Mr. Porter Enters Pre-Owned Luxury Watch Market With New Timepiece Collection

The high-end retailer teamed with Watchfinder & Co. to sell classic used timepieces from Omega, Rolex and more.

Mr. Porter

Finding a luxury watch requires a certain care and attention to detail, and navigating the pre-owned luxury watch market is another endeavor entirely. And yet, your quest for a stellar pre-owned luxury timepiece just got a bit easier: MR. PORTER today announced an exclusive partnership with Watchfinder & Co. to sell dozens of pre-owned timepieces from top global brands.

More than 80 watches will be available from nine new brands as part of the luxury retailer’s first foray into the fast-growing pre-owned market. The partnership also extends to NET-A-PORTER, but those shopping for watches through MR. PORTER itself will be quite pleased with the selection (featured brands include Grand Seiko, Hublot and Omega) and service (in-house watch specialists are available 24/7).

MR. PORTER Personal Shoppers will also offer timepiece previews, one-on-one virtual shopping appointments and styling advice, plus access to invite-only events. It’s but one way the luxury watch market is becoming all the more accessible to watch enthusiasts who want to dive in headfirst.

Watchfinder & Co. brings its own expertise and a team of watchmakers who inspect and authenticate each timepiece before it makes its way onto the digital shelves of MR. PORTER.

It’s fitting, in that sense, that the timepieces up for purchase are classic, iconic and versatile enough to wear with tailoring or knitwear from the online retailer.

“Having developed our curated fine watch offering over the past few years, this collaboration represents an important next step in offering our customers a wide selection of quality timepieces from the growing pre-owned watch market, while advancing our commitment to circularity and sustainability,” said Alison Loehnis, President, Luxury and Fashion for NET-A-PORTER, MR. PORTER and THE OUTNET

New York customers in particular will be able to get their watch in the same day through MR. PORTER’s delivery service. And when the timepieces on offer including classics like the Patek Phillipe Nautilus and the Rolex Daytona, why wouldn’t you want to get your hands on a terrific pre-owned luxury timepiece as soon as possible?