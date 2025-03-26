Neil Armstrong’s Apollo 11 Omega Speedmaster Is Up For Auction

A historic Omega worn by Armstrong can now be yours.

(RR Auction)

In the present day, Omega continues to honor its distinct lunar heritage with moon-focused new watches aplenty, and a piece of that illustrious heritage is now up for sale (for a price). A commemorative Omega Speedmaster celebrating Apollo 11 and worn by Neil Armstrong himself is on the auction block until April 17th via RR Auction.

(RR Auction)

While not worn on the mission itself, the watch (dubbed the “Tribute to Astronauts” and fashioned from handsome 18-karat gold) was presented to Armstrong during a gala dinner at Houston’s Hotel Warwick, with just 28 examples like it created by the Swiss watchmaker.

(RR Auction)

The first two went to President Richard Nixon and Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, before 26 were issued to NASA astronauts. Details on the watch are the real deal, right down to the astronaut’s name, missions, a quote and a number dated to when the astronaut took flight in space (that’d be “17,” in Armstrong’s famous case).

(RR Auction)

The watch is plenty covetable in its own right: It was the first gold Speedmaster model ever created by the company, and it holds a special place in the heart of Armstrong’s son, Mark. “This watch, which my father liked to wear on special occasions, symbolizes one of the most remarkable achievements in the history of mankind,” Armstrong told RR Auction, further noting that “a substantial portion of the proceeds from the sale of this watch will benefit charitable causes my father believed in, furthering the impact that he and many other Americans made to humanity more than half a century ago.”

(RR Auction)

Its details are precise and exacting, with onyx hour markers set in gold frames and a burgundy red aluminum inlay on the gold bezel. The watch itself is sized nicely at 42mm, and its components within are a bit of a departure from Omega watches of today: The historic watch ticks along using a Lemania-based copper-colored chronograph caliber 861, finished with a steel brake. RR Auction further notes the history-making watch is in “very good cosmetic condition, with scuffs to the bezel and scratches to the caseback,” while also noting that it appears to have never been polished or buffed.

(RR Auction)

The extremely limited-edition run of timepieces are notable in their own right, RR Auction says (rightfully so). The company notes that “after the moon-flown Omega Speedmaster Pros—property of the United States government—these Apollo XI commemorative 18K gold chronographs stand at the forefront of space watch lore.” With but one example on the market right now and bidding climbing ever closer to $200K (and beyond), a chance at a jaw-dropping piece of history awaits (that is, until April 17th via RR Auction).