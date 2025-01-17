Omega Blasts Off With Two Speedmaster Moonphase Watches Featuring Meteorite Dials

43mm stainless steel editions of the first watch ever worn on the lunar surface.

(Omega)

To say Omega is no stranger to outer space is selling the Swiss luxury watchmaker short. Its Speedmaster, famously worn on the moon, has proven a more valuable investment than gold in recent years, and a new duo updates the iconic design in galactic fashion.

(Omega)

On the heels of the debut of an Earth-bound, more affordable Omega Seamaster, the Speedmaster Moonphase makes use of iron meteorite dial detailing in what Omega calls “two extraordinary 43 mm stainless steel variations.” As the watchmaker notes, the release is a fitting milestone for the company, as the offering “follows the moon’s phase, which makes perfect sense given that the Speedmaster was the first watch ever to be worn on the lunar surface.”

(Omega)

The collection marks the first time the watchmaker has released a dual hemisphere moonphase display and pays homage to what Omega calls its “eternal connection to the night sky.” And yet, each version boasts specs that go far beyond just visually appealing looks. No two dials are alike, with ribbon-esque meteorite flecks dotting both a blue PVD-coated dial and a black dial with a black ceramic bezel.

(Omega)

Within, the triple-chronograph design uses a moonphase display made from Moon meteorites. The effect is remarkable and as eye-catching as it is functional, as each edition of the timepiece also features Moonphase stars modeled after the sky on the night of the Apollo 11 mission (as viewed from Omega HQ in Switzerland, naturally). On the blue dial version, 18-karat gold hour markers pair with tonal, PVD-coated hands, while the handset on the black dial offering is crafted from the same luxurious material.

(Omega)

Inside, each watch gets an even more noteworthy update: The Speemaster Moonphase Meteorite uses Omega’s manual-winding Calibre 9914 movement for the first time. Complementary tachymeter bezel markings give each watch sporty appeal in addition to its galactic dial design. In a sleek finishing touch, each watch rests handsomely on a brushed, polished bracelet, with a refined price tag to match: Each Speemaster Moonphase Meteorite is available now online at Omega for $17,100.