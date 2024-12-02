Omega Launches More Affordable Version Of James Bond’s Favorite Seamaster

You don’t need to spend like 007 to upgrade your wrist game.

(Omega)

The covetable style of the world’s most famous secret agent isn’t often easy to replicate, but that hasn’t stopped watch enthusiasts from trying, particularly when it comes to James Bond’s watch in No Time To Die. That mission just got slightly more affordable, as 007’s preferred watchmaker launched a newly retooled version of the Omega Seamaster.

In fact, not one but two new takes on the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M just hit the market, one in a stainless steel-on-steel build ($6,500), and one with a stainless steel case and sporty rubber strap ($5,900), each with two dial variations apiece.

The new duo should prove more agreeable to price-conscious James Bond fanatics who don’t want to shell out $10K for the Seamaster Diver 007 Edition, for instance, but a closer look under the hood reveals similar attention to detail.

(Omega)

It’s not the first time a new twist on the Omega Seamaster has been spotted in the wild: InsideHook reports that Daniel Craig himself wore a variation to this year’s Paris Olympics. A number of changes to the specs of the Seamaster resulted in a lighter, more affordable watch that still delivers loads of globetrotting, MI6-approved style.

Watch enthusiasts, ever quick on the draw, were also fast to spot the famed British actor wearing an as-yet-unreleased Speedmaster last fall (it’s since hit the market). But it’s the Speedmaster that’s been worn so famously in recent years on the big screen, and it’s proven a rather pricey purchase at times.

(Omega)

Each new build comes with your choice of a black bezel or grey bezel, and the sporty rubber strap version comes with a matching strap to team with your resulting dial color of choice. The difference is in the details, as a steel case itself is a more cost-effective, easier material to work with than titanium.

InsideHook also notes that changes to the bezel inserts (for example, either aluminum or laser-abated titanium) still offer plenty of durability, akin to that of the more expensive 007 Edition Seamaster.

(Omega)

There are also features that offer a more refined change of pace than certain renditions of the 007 Edition Seamaster, in this instance a sleek mesh bracelet for a touch of dressy appeal. Omega also notes that each variation of the Seamaster Diver 300M features its Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806, not unlike pricier editions sported by Bond, James Bond.

(Omega)

A sapphire crystal caseback showcases Omega’s in-house movement, and the watch also boasts an impressive 55-hour power reserve. It falls in line with a number of updates, special editions and subtle tweaks to the Diver 300M line over the years, as the Swiss watchmaker notes its “most advanced innovation and design” have kept the style fresh across three decades.

Assuredly, that sentiment also very much includes this slew of covetable, more affordable editions of a modern classic. For 007 fans on a budget, a fine and fashionable wrist game upgrade might be closer at hand than ever before.