Why The Omega Speedmaster Is A Better Investment Than Gold

This classic Omega watch has appreciated in value by a whopping 777 percent since 1992.

(SwissWatchExpo)

The Omega Speedmaster has history and heritage that practically speaks for itself: Owning an Omega is an investment that pays dividends, quite literally. A new report from luxury watch resale outlet EveryWatch shows that the iconic Omega timepiece has appreciated in value by nearly 800 percent since 1992.

(Omega)

The highly stylish timepiece (as fit for landing on the Moon as for styling with a suit) achieved a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 7.02%, increasing in market performance an impressive 615.53% from 1992 to 2024.

(Omega)

More specifically, a return rate of an astounding 777% makes the Omega Speedmaster a more valuable investment than gold, which EveryWatch called “exceptional market performance” embodying the ideal mix of both “legacy and financial performance.”

(Omega)

In particular, watch expert and EveryWatch Co-Founder Giovanni Prigigallo said the CK 2915-1 and CK 2998-1 Omega Speedmaster models proved the most valuable to invest in, while the iconic K 2998, the first Omega in space, experienced a 606% increase in value.

(Omega)

Of the highly valuable, intensely covetable timepiece and its many iterations, EveryWatch noted that “owning a Speedmaster is not only an investment in a high-value timepiece but also a connection to the history of human exploration.” At its current rate of return, its staying power (and style points, naturally) don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.