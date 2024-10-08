Omega Just Relaunched An Astronaut-Approved Watch That Was Worn In Space

Omega dropped a revamped version of the Speedmaster that astronaut Walter Schirra wore in space in 1962.

(Omega)

You might say that other luxury watchmakers, even the finest on the planet, likely have a degree of envy for a company with as much heritage pedigree as Omega. The Omega Speedmaster famously took to lunar flight decades ago, after all, and an homage to the first Omega in space just hit the market.

(Omega)

Astronaut Walter Schirra took Omega to space in 1962 for the first time, and as the famed watchmaker says, “this legendary Speedmaster returns, reimagined for a new generation” based off the ref. CK-2998 model worn in the stratosphere.

The Omega Speedmaster “First Omega in Space” is a fitting tribute to an icon, with an easily wearable 39.7mm build and plenty of attributes that nod to the OG edition. Omega previously released a tribute to the first Omega in space in 2012, but this version has been amped up considerably, from hardware to its inner workings.

(Omega)

Every last detail is accounted over, including a black aluminum bezel ring with Omega’s signature “Dot Over Ninety” design and a tachymeter scale. Hesalite-like form sapphire crystal is a new touch for this watch, along with a grey-blue, CVD-coated dial (another homage to the 1960s-era ref. CK2998 from Schirra’s personal collection).

(Omega)

Schirra didn’t touch down on the moon wearing Omega (that would happen seven years later), but the timepiece (and its modern offshoot) have handsome, functional roots all the same. In a further nod to the 1960s, vintage Super-LumiNova coats the indices, plus hour and minutes hands.

(Omega)

Emblazoned on the caseback are two authoritative nods to the history of the original 1960s timepiece, including the engravings “THE FIRST OMEGA IN SPACE” and “OCTOBER 3, 1962″ alongside the iconic Omega “Seahorse” logo. And in a modern touch, the watch contains the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861 movement, a 21st-century innovation currently worn by astronauts in space.

(Omega)

Of the luxe timepiece, Omega says “space-legacy meets modern day materials,” from the sapphire crystal to the movement within. With a durable stainless steel build and all the hallmarks of the legendary Omega Speedmaster, the watch is a faithful nod to a classic. Available now for a limited time online and through Omega boutiques, this striking watch retails for $7,900 (if you can get your hands on one, that is).

