New Balance and Todd Snyder Team for New Sneaker Inspired by Luxury Maine Cabin

Todd Snyder

Menswear designer Todd Snyder is teaming up with New Balance once again—this time for an eye-catching 992 running shoe collab inspired by the rustic luxury cabin he designed for the Hidden Pond resort in Kennebunkport, Maine.

“The idea for this sneaker grew out of a number of inspiration trips I had been taking to Maine while working on the lodge I designed at Hidden Pond resort in Kennebunkport,” Snyder said in a statement announcing the limited edition sneakers.

Todd Snyder

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“And I wanted to try translating the pleasures of outdoor life and the elements of classic outdoor field clothing into a gentleman’s running shoe. The name ‘From Away’ comes from the fact that when you spend time in the state, you realize locals are Maine-ahs, and everyone else is From Away.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Todd Snyder

The outdoorsy sneaker’s pig suede upper in "snuff tan" is complemented by patches of deadstock camouflage fabric that was formerly used to make duck-hunting jackets.

Meanwhile, the New Balance logo is a simple white ‘N,’ and the accents are in Energy Red, echoing the flannel shirting and caps favored by Maineoutdoorsmen.

The 992 – which was New Balance’s bestselling Made in the USA style in 2020 – made its debut in 2006. This latest iteration features a slightly sportier shape than the New Balance 991, with a chunkier, "dad shoe"-style sillhouette. The eye-catching kicks are exclusively available at www.toddsnyder.com for $275.