New Balance and Todd Snyder Team for New Sneaker Inspired by Luxury Maine Cabin
Menswear designer Todd Snyder is teaming up with New Balance once again—this time for an eye-catching 992 running shoe collab inspired by the rustic luxury cabin he designed for the Hidden Pond resort in Kennebunkport, Maine.
“The idea for this sneaker grew out of a number of inspiration trips I had been taking to Maine while working on the lodge I designed at Hidden Pond resort in Kennebunkport,” Snyder said in a statement announcing the limited edition sneakers.
“And I wanted to try translating the pleasures of outdoor life and the elements of classic outdoor field clothing into a gentleman’s running shoe. The name ‘From Away’ comes from the fact that when you spend time in the state, you realize locals are Maine-ahs, and everyone else is From Away.”
The outdoorsy sneaker’s pig suede upper in "snuff tan" is complemented by patches of deadstock camouflage fabric that was formerly used to make duck-hunting jackets.
Meanwhile, the New Balance logo is a simple white ‘N,’ and the accents are in Energy Red, echoing the flannel shirting and caps favored by Maineoutdoorsmen.
The 992 – which was New Balance’s bestselling Made in the USA style in 2020 – made its debut in 2006. This latest iteration features a slightly sportier shape than the New Balance 991, with a chunkier, "dad shoe"-style sillhouette. The eye-catching kicks are exclusively available at www.toddsnyder.com for $275.