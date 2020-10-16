Todd Snyder Designed a Luxury Woodland Getaway In Coastal Maine

Douglas Friedman

Menswear demigod Todd Snyder has become a widely acclaimed tastemaker in recent years, primarily on the strength of his affordably elegant watch collaborations with Timex, but also by lending his discerning eye to special edition launches for New Balance, Champion, Sebago, and even a line of custom 1978 Toyota Land Cruisers tricked out with Red Wing leather interiors. Now, as part of his partnership with iconic Maine outfitter L.L. Bean, Snyder is hyping his first-ever hotel collab at Hidden Pond, a luxury resort in coastal Kennebunkport.

Nestled on 60 acres of serene birch forest, Hidden Pond operates ten Treetop Lodges. Snyder oversaw the design of a two-bedroom suite dubbed “The From Away Lodge by Todd Snyder” that was inspired by his Todd Snyder x L.L.Bean Fall 2020 "From Away" collection, a modern twist on L.L. Bean's outdoorsy staples.

"We called it ​From Away b​ecause when you’re visiting Maine, you realize you’re either a ​'Maine-Ah' (from Maine) or ​'From Away' (not from Maine)," Snyder explains. "I had a lot of fun translating the collection’s concept to the suite’s design aesthetic. The suite is a reflection of how inspired I was by my first trip to Maine--the beauty of outdoor life, the people and the traditions. I hope a stay in this suite will help guests appreciate what makes Maine such a special destination.”

Douglas Friedman

Snyder, in collaboration with ​Hurlbutt Design and Maine-based designer Krista Stokes, blended traditional rustic touches with premium textures and fabrics to create an upscale forest sanctuary ​showcasing a minimalist, contemporary look upgraded with unique local accents. Designed for couples as well as families, the 1,099-square-foot ​From Away Lodge sleeps up to five guests.

The lodge consists of a 677-square-foot suite featuring a full bar, large living room, king-sized bedroom and a separate 422-square-foot studio that's equipped with another king-size bed and seating area. The lodge also boasts two gas fireplaces, two screened-in porches and a private outdoor shower, along with windows that offer sweeping views of the surrounding verdant landscape.

Douglas Friedman

Guests entering the Benjamin Moore Orange-painted front door find a foyer wrapped in custom camouflage wallpaper that frames a floor-to-ceiling picture window, showcasing the forest surroundings while artwork from Kennebunkport-based artist David Allen adorns the walls of the autumnal interior that pops with orange, red, black and green.

Standout design pieces include a custom orange Merino wool bench, furniture made from reclaimed Russian Pine, John Derian plates hanging above the kitchen, antique standing lamps, mid-century lounge chairs with reupholstered L.L. Bean black and red plaid fabric cushions, and an oversized circular Sarreid coffee table with a white marble top. The living room also boasts a framed Might & Maine piece illustrating a map of Maine with a quote from writer E.B. White that reads, “I would rather feel bad in Maine than feel good anywhere else.”

Douglas Friedman

The main bedroom features a pair of 1920s deer antlers mounted above the headboard, a Herman Miller dresser and artwork from Timothy Wilson, sourced from the nearby Corey Daniels gallery in Wells, Maine. The secondary room boasts an antique dresser, a framed Maine state flag and a reclaimed ceramic slab by artist Jonathan Mess.

Both bedrooms are kitted with custom ABC Home patchwork rugs, reclaimed Russian Pine headboards, mirrors featuring custom wood frames, pebble stone-tiled showers, naturally stained nickel-gap wood along the walls, and John Robshaw linen bedding topped off with wool blankets.

Douglas Friedman

Each bedroom also has access to a private, screened-in porch with a built-in daybed and pillows reupholstered with designer Stephen Kenn’s military-grade canvas. Snyder also utilized an assortment of vintage Maine memorabilia, including a 1901 Maine pennant, antique books, seasonal flower arrangements and greenery sourced from nearby ​Snug Harbor Farm​.

Guests checking into ​The From Away Lodge will find scented candles, created by Todd Snyder and Kennebunkport’s ​Sea Love Candles​, filling the hideaway with a bespoke fireplace scent, as well as a striking, leather-wrapped bar with vintage glassware and cocktail tools, which can be curated with your preferred spirits and ingredients upon request. Guests also ​get a Porch Picnic for two delivered to the Treetop Lodge and access to Kennebunkport’s scenic Goose Rocks Beach.

Rates at the From Away lodge start at $1,000 per night. Guests who want to splurge for a truly VIP experience can shell out more for ​a "From Away Experience Package"​ in partnership with L.L. Bean’s Outdoor Discovery Program.

Starting at $10,500, the upgraded package includes a five-night stay, a 30-minute one-on-one virtual styling session with Snyder himself, a Todd Snyder VIP discount card, a $200 L.L. Bean gift card, and the choice of outdoor activities and lessons for clay shooting, fly-casting, archery, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, as well as luxury roundtrip transportation to and from Portland International Airport.