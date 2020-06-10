Nike Drops Pegasus Trail 2, a Rugged Off-Road Runner

Take on outdoor terrain with Nike's colorful new runners.

Nike

Nike is rolling out a sequel to the Pegasus Trail, a rugged and outdoorsy counterpart to the pavement-pounding Pegasus runner.

Nike

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Pegasus 2 boasts a a number of features that facilitate trail-trekking and transitions to the road, including Nike React foam cushioning. A rubber outsole with a bike tread-inspired construction, grippy nubs and toe fangs all offer maximum traction.

Nike

A perforated tongue and durable mesh upper increases airflow and helps drain water to keep the feet cool and dry, while a faux gaiter piece at the collar keeps dirt and debris out.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Nike

Other key features include a midfoot cage for extra security and a pull-tab at the heel for easy removal. The sneaker shown here is dressed in "Barley Volt," "Poison Green" and black, but a subtler black and gray colorway is also available.

Nike

The Pegasus Trail 2 is available to purchase now on Nike's website for $130.