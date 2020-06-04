These Brands and Celebrities Are Stepping Up Donations to Fund Anti-Racism Efforts

Apple CEO Tim Cook Getty Images

The killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police has compelled celebrities and corporations alike to confront systemic racism in America. Celebs like Kanye West, The Weeknd and Rihanna and huge companies like Apple are putting their money behind national efforts to combat racial injustices.

The Weeknd; Rihanna Getty Images

Those who have either spoken out about mending the system donated money or both include West, who donated $2 million to support the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbrery, and Breonna Taylor. The donation includes funding for legal fees for Arbery and Taylor's families, along with black-owned businesses in crisis in his native Chicago and other cities, reports CNN. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott donated $1 million to efforts toward improving police training methods and education. J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot pledged $10 million to anti-racist organizations.

Pop star The Weeknd elected to give $500,000 to organizations devoted to fighting for equality and urged "everyone with big pockets to give and give big." Fenty, Rihanna's beauty and lingerie brand, gave undisclosed amounts to organizations like Color of Change and Movement for Black Lives.

Here's a list of some of the biggest brands stepping up to fund efforts toward greater racial equality and justice.

Apple CEO Tim Cook didn't reveal dollar amounts but said his company would give money to like the Equal Justice Initiative, a non-profit which is “committed to challenging racial injustice.”

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donated $3 million to Colin Kaepernick‘s Know Your Rights Camp as part of his latest round of StartSmall business grants

Supreme The powerhouse street style brand is donating $500,000 to benefit of Black Lives Matter, Equal Justice Initiative, Campaign Zero and Black Futures Lab.

Balenciaga will give annual donations to the NAACP to fight racism.

Banana Republic ponied up $250,000 for the NAACP and EmbraceRace.

Bank of America is ready to aid the fight against racism with a substantial $1 billion.

EA and other gaming companies are supporting related causes as well. EA pledged $1 million to several organizations, including the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund. Square Enix donated $250,000 to Black Lives Matter (BLM) and will match any employee donations to the same organization. And Ubisoft gave $100,000 to both BLM and the NAACP.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Monday that the social media giant had pledged $10 million to racial justice-related causes.

Glossier, a cosmetics company, pledged $500,000 to Black Lives Matter and an additional $500,000 to support black-owned companies.

Gucci gave undisclosed amounts to the NAACP, Campaign Zero, and Know Your Rights Camp.

Home Depot gave $1 million to the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Intel will donate funds anti-racist groups such as Black Lives Matter and the Centre for Policing Equity.

Levi’s will give the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) $100,000 and $100,000 to Live Free USA, which combats mass incarceration.

Marc Jacobs Beauty donated an unknown amount of money to Black Lives Matter.

Mercedes-Benz also chose to not disclose their donation to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund.

Peloton CEO John Foley said the fitness-oriented company will give $500,000 to the NAACP’s legal defense fund.

Ben & Jerry's, the iconic Vermont-based ice cream maker, regularly donates millions to progressive causes, but it was their statement following the initial protests over George Floyd's murder that really captured public attention for its sheer, unapologetic ferocity. It said in part:

The murder of George Floyd was the result of inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy. What happened to George Floyd was not the result of a bad apple; it was the predictable consequence of a racist and prejudiced system and culture that has treated Black bodies as the enemy from the beginning.



What happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis is the fruit borne of toxic seeds planted on the shores of our country in Jamestown in 1619, when the first enslaved men and women arrived on this continent. Floyd is the latest in a long list of names that stretches back to that time and that shore. Some of those names we know — Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Oscar Grant, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Emmett Till, Martin Luther King, Jr. — most we don’t.

For a list of organizations using contributions to aid justice and recovery efforts, go here.