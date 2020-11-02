The Nike 'TurDUNKen' Is a Tasty Take on the SB Dunk High

The limited-edition sneaker is covered in faux duck feathers, stuffed with "chicken foot" socks and wrapped in turkey-print tissue paper.

Nike's SB skateboard branch and Boston-based footwear label Concepts have cooked up a mouthwatering Dunk edition for fall of 2020 that takes unlikely culinary style cues from the gluttonous three-bird roast known as the "turducken."

The decadent dish—consisting of a deboned chicken stuffed into a deboned duck, further stuffed into a deboned turkey—is sometimes consumed by adventurous eaters on Thanksgiving. Nike's latest drop is clearly aimed at ruffling the feathers of sneakerheads (in a good way) with these cleverly-constructed, turducken-themed kicks.

The SB Dunk High TurDUNKen follows other creative Nike x Concepts collaborations, including the multi-year release SB Dunk Low "Lobster," porcine-colored SB Dunk High "When Pigs Fly," and glistening SB Dunk Low "Holy Grail," Hypebeast reports. The style-centric outlet spoke to Concepts Creative Director Deon Point about how his "sneaker humor" reached peak heights in the TurDUNKen.

"For us, 'TurDUNKen' was the time to step it up and take the humor just a little bit further," Point said. "Bringing that tongue-and-cheek humor to the marketing was also a must."

Mallard duck feathers are emulated on the midsole with shaggy brown suedes, while the toe box appears in a sandy tan. The Swoosh logo and tongue are wrapped in shimmering blue and green material that shines like the waterfowl breed's luminous plumage, while the tongue tags are cheekily labeled "Duck High Pro."

Point and co.'s packaging and accessories leans just as hard into the festive theme. Nike Dri-FIT "chicken foot" socks are stuffed into the TurDUNKens, which are wrapped in turkey-printed tissue paper. The sneakers are paired with a Nerf Vortex football inside of a TV dinner-style box. Everything is presented inside of an oven-like shoe box.

"From the features of the actual sneaker, to the chicken socks, to the insane packaging we developed, this is just a thoroughly produced product from beginning to end," Point added. "We couldn’t be happier with how it turned out."

Priced at $249 for the box set and $120 for the shoes only, the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High “TurDUNKen” drops exclusively at Concepts on November 14 and Nike SNKRS on November 21.