Oliver Peoples Launches Foldable Gregory Peck Shades

You gotta know when to hold 'em and know when to fold 'em.

Oliver Peoples

If you prefer your sunglasses sleek, classic and yet easy to travel with on the go, then you’re in luck: The new Oliver Peoples Gregory Peck 1962 Sunglasses check all the right boxes as the famed brand’s first-ever pair of folding sunglasses.

The adage “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” doesn’t apply here, because Oliver Peoples has gone above and beyond to craft an utterly perfect pair of sunglasses, bringing a timeless silhouette into a new age.

Oliver Peoples

The Gregory Peck line of eyeglasses and sunglasses pays homage to the legendary actor’s turn as Atticus Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird decades ago, but the design is just as relevant and stylish these days. That’s especially true when you consider the neat addition of a center folding mechanism to these iconic shades.

And if they remind you of, say, foldable Persol sunglasses, well, we don’t think that’s a bad thing. Distinctive eyewear that’s easy to carry and super-easy to wear (seriously, who wouldn’t look stylish in these?) is never a bad thing.

Oliver Peoples

The Gregory Peck 1962 Sunglasses feature multiple folding mechanisms to make them small enough to fit in your breast pocket, and the Italian acetate is high-quality and durable. Seven color options, including a classic amaretto and striped honey combination, offer maximum style points with any ensemble.

It’s even better still that these Oliver Peoples shades won’t break the bank: Pricing starts at $471 and runs up to $531, giving you an investment-level pair of shades at a price that, while higher than normal, isn’t utterly outrageous.

If you were to tell us that you could get classic style and a sleek design in a now-compact offering, we’d say these sunglasses sound like a deal that’s not to be slept on this season.And yes, we’re sure Gregory Peck himself would approve.