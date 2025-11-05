Omega Debuts Another Covetable Collaboration Timepiece With Swatch

The Mission to Earthphase in Moonshine Gold blends the best of both worlds.

(Swatch)

If you’ve long been on the hunt for an eye-catching Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch, your odds just got even better, yet only for a limited time. The latest Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch doubles down on a striking complication at a massively affordable price point, but it’s not likely to stick around for long.

(Swatch)

The newest addition to the seemingly ever-growing Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch lineup hones in on the Earthphase complication while retaining the now-classic hallmarks of the famed partnership between James Bond’s favorite watchmaker and the affordable timepiece heroes at Swatch. Namely, the Omega x Swatch Mission to Earthphase: Moonshine Gold builds off a Swatch signature, a 42mm bioceramic case (done up this time in navy with a matching crown and pushers). Yet, it’s the use of Omega’s proprietary gold alloy that gives this remarkably collectible timepiece its chops, so to speak.

(Swatch)

Textured hits of navy and white dot the dial, along with both Omega and Swatch co-branding. Most striking is its Earthphase indicator positioned at 10’o-clock, which first debuted in 2024 and again prominently incorporates playful Snoopy and Woodstock branding when seen under the proper light. Look closely and you’ll also spot Snoopy’s illustrative moon drawing at 2-o’clock, while the Beaver Moon (an homage to the fall season) makes up the other portion of the moonphase indicator.

(Swatch)

Perhaps the most remarkable part of the latest and greatest Omega x Swatch timepiece is its blend of jealousy-inducing good looks and remarkable bang-for-your-buck potential: The newest Omega x Swatch horological feat retails for $450, a steal given that the Omega x Swatch Mission to Earthphase: Moonshine Gold can pass at a glance (and then some) for a much pricier Omega timepiece. Set at a durable 42mm, the watch is finished with a navy rubber strap with a Velcro closure for what Swatch calls astronaut-inspired utility.

(Swatch)

And while it’s been nearly four years since Omega x Swatch timepieces first shook up the horology world with the first round of cosmically inspired watches, it seems enthusiasts and collectors can’t get enough, particularly given the rarity of the Earthphase and Moonphase complications among many other watches.

(Swatch)

In fact, Omega x Swatch timepieces regularly fetch more than $1,000 on sites like eBay, while watch resale sites slinging Omega x Swatch watches often go for well above the suggested retail price of about $270. In fitting fashion, the Omega x Swatch Mission to Earthphase: Moonshine Gold won’t be around for long: You can find it at select Swatch boutiques worldwide until November 20th.