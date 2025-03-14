Omega Launches Seamaster Planet Ocean Worldtimer Made For Globetrotting Travelers

Featuring a brawny 45.5mm dial, Omega’s vision of Earth sits in the center of the Grade 5 titanium surface, with topographic detailing as seen from the North Pole.

The seasoned traveler learns to handle many a situation with grace, style and all the right tools, including a standout timepiece. And the newest Omega watch is packed with a host of bells and whistles to suit even the most frequent flier, as the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Worldtimer boasts a near-dizzying array of features, with good looks to match.

Featuring a brawny 45.5mm dial, Omega’s vision of Earth sits in the center of the Grade 5 titanium surface, with topographic detailing as seen from the North Pole. The immediate effect is wildly impressive, complemented nicely by a listing of global destinations on the dial and outer ring. And yet, within the dial itself, things get even more intricate: The dial’s black DLC color gets a laser-ablated and polished honeycomb pattern treatment.

Diamond-brushed indices are treated with grey SuperLuminova, and the outer ring gets a further treatment of grey varnish for a crisply elegant yet sporty overall design, well-suited to the globetrotter who prizes one watch for a variety of pursuits (and destinations). The topographic map boldly boasts the “Seamaster” tag, along with a 24-hour ring, and took great care to make: It was crafted with laser-ablation and grey varnish to get the topographic relief just right.

The watchmaker, which recently partnered with Swatch on yet another wildly affordable variation of the MoonSwatch, bills the tough, sturdy timepiece as the “perfect watch for global travellers,” complete with a versatile black structured rubber integrated strap. Meanwhile, a transparent crystal caseback shows off the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8938 movement within.

The $14,800 timepiece is Master Chronometer Certified and pairs up with a black ceramic, unidirectional rotating bezel for seamless timekeeping on the fly no matter where in the world the wearer happens to be traveling. With both turquoise and grey-meets-black variations available, the watch also offers serious style points alongside a hefty dose of utility.

And with its impressive roster of features, the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Worldtimer can certainly handle even the most grueling global flights and itineraries. In fact, the watch is also outfitted with critical GMT capability, done with “revolutionary components that guarantee the highest standards of performance.” The- go-anywhere, do-anything Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Worldtimer retails for $14,800, but to get access, you’ll have to join the company’s online wait list or scour the secondary market before going far afield with your new favorite travel watch.