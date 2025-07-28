Omega Launches Speedmaster Special Editions That Celebrate First-Ever Space Watch

A classic timepiece gets a fresh dial and a new look with a stainless steel or leather strap.

(Omega)

Omega’s heritage runs deep and crisscrosses the galaxy when it comes to the iconic Omega Speedmaster, which memorably went to space and later, to the surface of the moon. In another stunning tribute to that heroic achievement, Omega just debuted a fresh series of additions to the Speedmaster lineup.

(Omega)

On Astronaut Walter Schirra’s daring 9-hour, 13-minute, and 11-second Sigma 7 mission in 1962, Omega’s Speedmaster was the first timepiece from the company worn in space, and the rest, as they say, is history. The specs of the 1962 Speedmaster held up admirably, forming the blueprint for modern updates to the new Speedmaster First Omega in Space Collection, which boasts a vintage Omega logo to complement its crisp dial and ‘Dot Over Ninety’ detailing.

(Omega)

Of the handsome 39.70mm watch, the company notes its “updated version is a tribute to that pioneering timepiece and captures the same 2nd-generation Speedmaster style in modern form.” With a rich heritage and astronaut-approved technology down to its most precise inner workings, Omega notes the famed Speedmaster brings “space-tested precision to your wrist.”

(Omega)

The watchmaker used its CK-2998 model as the basis for its latest revamp, delivering a brushed and polished stainless case and a Hesalite-esque domed sapphire crystal for a dash of vintage appeal. Within the watch rests a Master Chronometer-approved Calibre Omega 3861 movement, featuring a manual-winding chronograph functionality and co-axial escapement. A 50-hour power reserve cements what you might call the perfect blend of form and function, while refined black and brown leather strap options deliver dressy appeal to the legendary tool watch silhouette.

(Omega)

A commemorative date and the phrase ‘The First Omega in Space’ rounds out the chronograph watch in rare fashion. For those on the hunt for a more affordable alternative to the Omega MoonWatch, the legendary watchmaker’s ongoing series of collaborative timepieces with Swatch might fit the bill nicely, but for now, the Speedmaster First Omega in Space Collection is available online (for a price, of course).

Judging by how quickly certain editions of the newest Speedmaster have sold online to date, perhaps a retooled Omega can be yours for the taking on the luxury watch resale market. In the meantime, the steel-on-steel version can be found online via Omega for $8,300, while its leather variations will run you $7,900.