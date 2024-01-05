Pamela Anderson Goes Makeup-Free For Spring 2024 Proenza Schouler Campaign

The former “Baywatch” bombshell is once again embracing her natural beauty.

(Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson is embracing her natural beauty as the face of Proenza Schouler’s new Spring 2024 campaign.

The 56-year-old Baywatch bombshell and Love, Pamela memoirist modeled a number of the designer’s pieces without wearing a dash of makeup, highlighting her natural beauty.

Anderson sports a black button-down coat over a a Tauba dress in satin ribbon as she lounges in a metal chair in one of the images posted to the official Proenza Schouler Instagram account. Other high-fashion garments highlighted in the campaign include a black Stella Monogram cashmere sweater and a Maxwell Anorak coat, but the most striking might be the Lara Knit dress and Amy sweater, both in brilliant in Viscose Boucle red.

More Maxim Videos

The fresh-faced look is nothing new for Anderson, as People notes. In 2023, she made a red-carpet appearance and starred in a Pandora campaign without wearing any makeup, a choice she’s directly addressed.

“I think I’m not a trend follower. I would prefer to be a trendsetter,” she said at the time of her Pandora campaign’s debut. “I think being a pioneer and being yourself is difficult to do in a world that’s telling you to be something else.”

In her weekly online journal, Anderson expanded on her newfound preference for a more natural look.

“With a lot of makeup and filters… we might lose sight of how we look in person,” Anderson said in an entry titled “A Gentle Regime,” adding that she’s gone “back to basics”—not that she’s necessarily opposed to getting dolled up from time to time.

“I still love a big makeup look when I feel like it—there lays the empowerment…it’s on my terms.”