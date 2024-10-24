Panerai Upgrades 6 Metal Bracelet Luminor Watches

Metallic looks for fans of the luxury Italian watchmaker.

Panerai Luminor Due TuttoOro PAM01442 (Panerai)

Panerai just dropped six new metal bracelet models in its Luminor and Luminor Due collections, offering steely new looks for the brand’s signature timepieces.

First introduced in 1999, the luxury Italian watchmaker’s metal bracelets previously were updated in 2008 and 2017, resulting in a lighter, screw-less version. The latest Panerai metal bracelet features a “V-shape” design that tapers from the case to the buckle, offering enhanced comfort and a lighter feel, designed for everyday wear.

Panerai bracelets are characterized by a combination of different finishes—brushed on the larger links and polished on the edges and central links—creating a three-dimensional effect as the light hits the metal. They also feature a Panerai-specific sandwich dial construction, made of two superimposed plates for better visibility in all light conditions.

Panerai Luminor Due PAM01508 (Panerai)

Three of the watches featuring metal bracelets, Luminor Due PAM01508, PAM01539 and PAM01387, feature a polished steel case and bezel. The PAM01508 is distinguished by its white sun-brushed sandwich dial and beige Superluminova, while the PAM01539 has a burgundy sun-brushed dial—but both feature a closed caseback. The PAM01387 has a different look, with an anthracite sun-brushed sandwich dial and white Superluminova.

Luminor Due’s PAM01508, PAM01539, and PAM01387, in white, red and grey dial, come with a second strap and a pin steel buckle included in the packaging—pink satin calf for the 38mm model and black rubber for the 42mm models—both featuring PAM Click Release System. For an extra touch of luxury, the Luminor Due TuttoOro PAM01494 and PAM01442 feature a 42mm Panerai Goldtech case and matching polished bezel, a first-time pairing for the Luminor Due family, which is known for its lighter and slimmer models.

Panerai Luminor Due TuttoOro PAM01640 (Panerai)

The new metal bracelet range from Panerai—which recently unveiled a Navy SEAL-inspired watch collection—additionally includes the Luminor Quaranta BiTempo PAM01640, featuring a 40mm brushed steel case and steel bezel. PAM01640 is the first Quaranta BiTempo in the Luminor series and comes in a vibrant green with a sun-brushed finish, white Superluminova, a see-through sapphire crystal back, and GMT function.

Pricing for Panerai’s new Luminor and Luminor Due Metal Bracelet collection ranges from $7,900 for the Luminor Due Metal Bracelet PAM01508 to $41,200 for the Luminor Due TuttoOro PAM01494. The watches are available now at Panerai boutiques worldwide and on Panerai.com.