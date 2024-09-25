Panerai Honors Navy SEALS With Rugged Dive Watch Collection

A legacy of power and performance.

Sep 25, 2024
(Panerai)

In the most extreme situations, especially those faced by elite warriors, only the very best will do — and every second counts, something luxury watchmaker Panerai understands intimately. The vaunted Italian timepiece brand is doubling down on its military DNA with the introduction of a new Panerai Navy SEALs Submersible Collection in a nod to the U.S. Navy’s most fearsome fraternity.

(Panerai)

The collection, however, remains multi-faceted and should prove useful to enthusiasts across the globe, the watchmaker said. “Whether a professional diver, a daring adventurer, or a connoisseur of finely crafted high-tech timepieces, these are watches defined by the shared passion for pushing the boundaries of what is possible,” Panerai emphasized.

(Panerai)

Desert camouflage is the primary inspiration for the new offering, a quartet of watches that fall right in line with the watchmaker’s “mission to design durable and high-performance timepieces for extreme conditions.” The company’s partnership with the Navy SEALs runs deep, whether in the United States or Italy, including a luxury watch testing and training experience as well as its 2023 collection of Navy SEALs-inspired timepieces.

(Panerai)

The collection includes the Submersible QuarantaQuattro Navy SEALs PAM01518 with a P.900 calibre movement, the Submersible QuarantaQuattro GMT Navy SEALs Carbotech PAM01513 (boasting a lightweight carbon composite case), the Submersible Navy SEALs Titanio PAM01669 (“tailored for the fearless adventurer”) and the Submersible Navy SEALs Titanio PAM01669 (outfitted with a beefy 47mm case).

(Panerai)

Rigorous testing for pressure, water resistance and performance helped prove the mettle of each watch, putting these luxurious yet hard-wearing timepieces through their paces in extreme conditions, just as Navy SEALs themselves might face.

“Panerai has long held a steadfast commitment to crafting timepieces that embody the ideals of challenge, bravery, team spirit, and adrenaline,” the company said, and it appears this quarter of new additions (available via Panerai starting at $10,200) embodies that same spirit.

