Panerai Teams With Navy SEALs For Luxury Dive Watch & Training Experience

Panerai’s top-of-the-line Submersible Navy SEALs Experience Edition watch comes with the chance to train with real-life Navy SEALs.

(Panerai)

They are perhaps the world’s most elite and feared fighting force. The U.S. Navy SEALs have taken down everyone from Manuel Noriega to Osama bin Laden, and a hell of a lot of bad actors in between. And now they’re engaged in a joint mission with another of the world’s renowned military contractors—Officine Panerai—to take down the experiential luxury watch market.

(Panerai)

Perhaps this is exactly what Giovanni Panerai had in mind when he opened a small watch repair shop on the Ponte alle Grazie in Florence in 1860, looking dapper as he conducted the only watchmaking classes in town on his way to winning contract after contract from the Italian Royal Navy. Ultimately, he designed iconic cushion-shaped timepieces from the original Radiomir, through Luminors and Egizianos to where we are today.

More Maxim Videos

The new triumvirate of Navy SEALs special edition Submersibles trumpet a crescendo of all that is unique about Panerai and its military heritage. According to Panerai, the development stage for this SEALs-inspired collection took more than a year, with Panerai taking these adventure-experience timepieces to the highest level in terms of materials and design, using sophisticated materials such as their patented Carbotech, and titanium, for toughness and resistance.

(Panerai)

The pick of the bunch, the top-of-the-line Submersible Navy SEALs Experience Edition, comes complete with an NFT offering each owner the chance of a lifetime to go on a personal mission impossible with real-life Navy SEALs. For $57,500 this über limited-edition of only 20 pieces globally comes with a 47mm steel case with black DLC coating, displaying the same golden, gray and black palette inspired by the elite military force.

Atop the forged carbon dial, solid blocks of gray Super-LumiNova form the dots and indexes, while the rubberized crown, bezel, hands and “Time to Target” countdown include golden yellow accents.

(Panerai)

Of course, the emblem of the Navy SEALs is visible on the dial. This is a sophisticated watch brimming with functions for the modern urban hero complete with access to a once-in-a-lifetime experience in south Florida near the official SEALs HQ, immersing you in the world of the SEALs, including the rigorous physical, emotional, and mental demands of SEALs training.

Panerai CEO Jean-Marc Pontroué tells us “designated SEALS, Panerai VIP clients and special guests performed physical combat training under the guidance of over 21 notable active and retired SEALs. Some of the tasks are mission-based and include combat training, halo training, and hostage/rescue operations.” In other words, lock and load.

(Panerai)

Remember, the modus operandi of the Navy SEALs training program is to “stress you beyond your limits to make sure you’re worthy to serve with the world’s best fighting force,” and to “be prepared, stay focused, make mature choices and understand what you are volunteering for.”

According to Pontroué, “every member of the mission will confront and transcend personal limits under the guidance of some of the world’s most tenacious warriors, along with a Panerai instrument created to withstand the most challenging environments imaginable.”

Just wearing one of these masterpieces is all anyone really needs to know to discern that you are as hard as nails, and fully tested in battle. Just like this watch.