Panerai Luminor GMT Ceramica Marks First Time Its 40MM Case Is Crafted In Black Ceramic

Panerai’s most popular model goes dark with an all-black, high-performance ceramic vibe.

(Panerai)

Panerai has launched the Luminor GMT Ceramica PAM01460, expanding its popular upscale collection originally designed for divers in the Italian Navy. This debut piece marks the first time the Maison has combined its ceramic material with the increasingly popular 40mm Luminor case size, capturing the collection’s bold aesthetic in a more versatile and modernized package.

According to Jérôme Cavadini, COO of Panerai, the timepiece “showcases Panerai’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technical innovation while honoring the legacy of our functional design.” The watch highlights the brand’s expertise in manufacturing complex components from ceramic, notably featuring the unmistakable crown-protecting device.

Ceramic has long been a cornerstone of Panerai’s material portfolio, celebrated since its 2007 debut in the Radiomir Black Seal for its durability, resistance to corrosion, and appealing matte finish. The creation of the Luminor case, with its rounded surfaces and emblematic lever system, demands a high degree of precision in this material. This meticulous process ensures the PAM01460 maintains the robust 300 meters of water resistance, with every piece undergoing rigorous testing beyond its guaranteed depth rating.

(Panerai)

The new timepiece boasts a sophisticated blacked-out aesthetic. Encased in sandblasted ceramic, it features Panerai’s signature sun-brushed black sandwich dial, providing superior legibility thanks to luminous numerals and markers coated with white Super-LumiNova X2. In a subtle nod to its Italian roots, the dial features the inscription “BiTempo,” signifying its dual-time function.

Powering this traveler’s companion is the automatic P.900/GMT movement, featuring a robust 3-day power reserve that’s made possible via a bidirectional oscillating weight and a single barrel. The movement, visible through a smoked sapphire crystal open case back, integrates a crucial GMT complication with a 12-hour display—a feature that resonates with the Maison’s heritage and serves the needs of the “cosmopolitan explorer.”

Completing the package, the PAM01460 will be available in boutiques starting October 2025, complemented by a versatile black calf leather strap and an additional black rubber strap. Both feature the innovative PAM Click Release System and buckle, allowing for tool-free changes. With the Luminor GMT Ceramica PAM01460, Panerai has successfully merged high-performance material with a refined, compact design, creating a timepiece perfectly suited for the demands of the sophisticated collector. The Panerai Luminor GMT Ceramica PAM01460 retails for $15,800.