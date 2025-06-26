Panerai Partners With Luna Rossa Sailing Team On Two New Timepieces

Built for grueling sailboat races, styled for everyday wear.

(Panerai)

The high-octane world of sailing can come down to just seconds. The right watch is one way to tackle that challenge, and Panerai now toasts to the Luna Rossa sailing team with a duo of new timepieces ahead of the 38th America’s Cup.

It marks the third time the legendary Italian watchmaker has partnered with the sailing outfit as its lead sponsor, and it’s a momentous occasion indeed: The race takes place for the first time in Italy later this summer, and it appears the Luminor Chrono Flyback Luna Rossa ($16,400), plus the Luminor Luna Rossa PAM01653 ($6,900) are ready for just about any action on the high seas.

(Panerai)

The rugged-meets-refined watches are billed as a testament to “the shared vision of pushing boundaries through groundbreaking technology,” and a further complement to Panerai’s famed history on the water, including crafting watches for Italian Navy SEALs, not to mention other dive watches inspired by marine pursuits.

(Panerai)

The impressive Luminor Chrono Flyback Luna Rossa PAM01654, limited to just 150 editions worldwide, uses a bold, strong titanium 44mm case, lauded for the same covetable toughness as steel and yet 44 percent lighter, according to Panerai. More impressive still is what’s inside: A P.9100 caliber movement, which just so happens to be Panerai’s first automatic movement with chronograph functions.

(Panerai)

Its tachymeter scale is ideal for nautical use, while its chronograph hands can be reset to zero and restarted with a single push of the crown. Throughout each watch, Panerai used signature touches, like Super Luminova markings on the indices and hands, along with hits of red on the pushers and dial in a nod to the Luna Rossa team colors.

(Panerai)

The movement on each watch is visible through a sapphire crystal open caseback, and Panerai notes that the intricate movement within the PAM01654 “embodies the bold and technical ethos of Luna Rossa team and is accented with striking red details and the team decal.”

(Panerai)

The PAM01653 also similarly pushes the boundaries of watchmaking in terms of material, using a robust, strong, durable and yet remarkably lightweight AISI 316LVM – 1.4441 stainless steel case build and distinctive crown covering.

(Panerai)

Panerai’s flagship design cues, like a rounded square case and eye-catching numeral markings at 12, 3 and 6-o’clock. Both watches were subject to extreme pressure throughout the testing process (25 percent greater than their guaranteed water resistance of 100 meters),” all in an effort “to ensure it meets Panerai’s stringent standards.”

(Panerai)

Each watch is adorned with a black-and-grey bi-material strap (textured fabric on the exterior, rubber on the interior), while Luna Rossa’s red stripe and distinctive logo also adorn the strap itself, and the Luna Rossa logo stand out elegantly on the contrasting deep grey dial of each signature timepiece.

Working closely with the Luna Rossa team on the design and functionality of each watch lent a special level of detail to the partnership, Panerai said, noting that “this collaboration intersects with all the pillars of the Panerai identity, embodying Italian DNA, the Maison’s deep-rooted connection to the marine world, and its commitment to crafting instruments for modern heroes.” For your own exploits on the water and dry land, these luxury watches are seafaring-approved.