Panerai’s New Skeleton Dive Watch Is A Titanium Beast Built For Adventure

Panerai’s latest Submersible blends groundbreaking titanium toughness with deep-sea functionality.

(Panerai)

Panerai is diving deeper into high-performance watchmaking with the launch of the Submersible GMT PAM01495, a brawny timepiece that fuses skeletonized style with serious underwater capability. Rooted in the brand’s heritage of crafting precision instruments for the Italian Navy, the new model offers a unique titanium twist on Panerai’s tool watch repertoire.

The oversized, 47mm case is made using Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) titanium, a 3D-printing technique that reduces weight while maintaining structural integrity. Built layer by layer, the case features internal cavities that cut mass while retaining strength—resulting in a material that is 25% lighter than traditional titanium and over 50% lighter than steel.

(Panerai)

The skeletonized movement is composed of 341 components, including a polarized date display that remains nearly invisible until viewed through its aperture—preserving a clear view of the watch’s intricate mechanics.

(Panerai)

The deep-sea powerhouse features a unidirectional rotating bezel with a matte blue ceramic insert and a 500 meter water resistance. An AM/PM indicator features a high-visibility orange hand inspired by marine signaling tools, while a patented jumping-hour mechanism allows for easy time zone adjustments.

(Panerai)

It’s powered by a micro-rotor system with a 72-hour reserve and features Super-LumiNova-treated markers for murky underwater conditions, with the minute hands and bezel dots emitting a blue glow and all other elements glowing green. Finished with a blue rubber strap and delivered in a luxe blue cherry wood box, the Submersible GMT PAM01495 is available exclusively at Panerai boutiques for $67,500. Unfortunately, that hefty price tag doesn’t include the curated trip through Italy offered with Panerai’s Radiomir Viaggio nel Tempo Experience Set, the brand’s recently-launched watch and travel pairing.