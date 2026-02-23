This Panerai Watch Duo Comes With An Elite Italian Getaway

The watchmaker launched an exclusive two-watch collection that salutes a legendary special forces unit.

(Panerai)

Panerai has always been defined by its maritime origins as a supplier to the Royal Italian Navy, and its latest ultra-limited watch drop leans heavily into that storied military heritage.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of its landmark Piazza San Giovanni boutique in Florence, the watchmaker has unveiled the Radiomir Viaggio nel Tempo Experience Set, which bundles a dedicated two-timepiece collectors edition with an exclusive Italian travel experience.

Owners of the special-edition duo are invited by Panerai on a curated journey through Italy from September 15th to 18th, which begins in the heart of Florence and traces the footsteps of the legendary Italian Navy frogmen. Those are the same aquatic commandos credited with revolutionizing underwater warfare in World War II and inspiring the creation of the U.S. Navy SEALs.

(Panerai)

The frogmen-focused itinerary promises an exploration of historical training grounds and diving points on the Serchio River and an “authentic diving experience” at the COMSUBIN base in Porto Venere, followed by a yacht tour along the Ligurian coastline.

But it’s hardly the first time that Panerai’s Experience Editions have offered collectors expeditions that bridge the gap between high-end horology and hard-charging field operations. Panerai’s recent Aviazione Navale Experience in Puglia hosted 35 collectors for helicopter raid simulations at an Italian Navy base. The company’s Mediterranean Experience whisked owners of the Radiomir 8 Giorni Eilean on a private journey through Sicily, with chopper tours over Mount Etna and excursions on the restored 1936 yacht, Eilean. And the Mike Horn Survival Experience brought 30 owners of the Submersible GMT Titanio on a Himalayan trek with the renowned explorer.

Panerai collectors are, after all, a famously macho bunch. The brand’s civilian ascent got a boost in 1995 when Sylvester Stallone picked up a 44mm Luminor while filming Daylight in Rome. Stallone later commissioned the limited edition “Slytech” series and gifted Rambo-approved Luminors to the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger. That muscular endorsement may have helped Panerai become favored by fellow action stars Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson.

Beyond the big screen, other celebrity Panerai collectors include John Mayer, David Beckham, and business strategist and podcaster Scott Galloway, who regularly hypes the watchmaker on his popularThe Prof G Pod with Scott Galloway.

(Panerai)

The actual watches included in the latest Experience Edition highlight Panerai’s material innovations and design touchstones. The PAM01729 is a 47mm collector’s piece that marks the first time the brand has paired its signature California dial—coveted for its unique split layout of Roman and Arabic numerals—with a bronze case. The California dial was originally designed to ensure easier orientation in dark underwater environments.

The bronze alloy, composed of pure copper and tin, is engineered to develop a unique patina over time, ensuring no two watches look the same after just a few years of use. Inside, it runs on the P.3000 caliber, a hand-wound movement inspired by vintage three-quarter plate constructions that offers a three-day power reserve.

(Panerai)

The second watch in the set, the PAM01730, features a 47mm case crafted from Platinumtech, a proprietary alloy that’s harder and more scratch-resistant than standard platinum. It also has a circular-brushed black sandwich dial, another classic Panerai feature that layers a luminous plate beneath a cut-out dial. The watch’s skeletonized movement includes perlage-finished bridges visible through a sapphire caseback, alongside a handy power reserve indicator.

(Panerai)

Both timepieces share vintage-inspired details like slim wire lugs, cone-shaped crowns, and domed Plexiglas crystals that recall original 1930s dive prototypes. The PAM01729 is further complemented by a dark brown leather strap with a bronze pin buckle, while the PAM01730 has an alligator strap and a white gold buckle.

But securing these pieces of Panerai history doesn’t come cheap. The Radiomir Viaggio nel Tempo Experience Set is priced at approximately $165,000 for the complete package. Limited to just 30 sets worldwide, the collection is available beginning in June.