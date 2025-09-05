Patrick Mahomes Sports Titanium Big Bang Watch To Celebrate Hublot Partnership

The star Chiefs quarterback’s brand deal with the Swiss watchmaker is his most luxurious yet.

(Hublot)

Three-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes has inked another deal, this time with luxury watchmaker Hublot. The superstar quarterback joins the elite likes of track’s Usain Bolt and tennis’s Novak Djokovic as a Hublot brand ambassador ahead of his Kansas City Chiefs’ September 5 season kickoff against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Partnering with Hublot is an honor—it’s a brand that understands the value of timeliness, precision, and also performance. I’m proud to be a part of a legacy that was built on mastering time with style,” Mahomes said in a statement.

In an accompanying video announcing the partnership, Mahomes elaborated on the moment he knew he wanted to rock Hublot watches in an official capacity. “The moment was meeting the people behind the brand and seeing how creative they are and how they want to continue to push forward to be even better. And I think that’s something that really stuck with me.”

Eagle-eyed watch fans might identify Mahomes’ choice in wristwatch as the Big Bang Unico Titanium Ceramic. With a ceramic dial and a case crafted from grade 5 titanium—the superlatively strong form of the alloy—the watch strikes a balance between lightness and durability, though the prospect of wearing a 44mm metal watch that retails for nearly $30,000 on the gridiron seems dubious.

(Hublot)

The watch was likely selected, perhaps with some encouragement from execs, because the Big Bang line is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Launched in 2005, Hublot’s longstanding flagship collection followed the 1980s-era Classic Original, which was the first true luxury watch to combine a precious metal (gold) with a modern material (rubber). In the Big Bang’s debut year, an example crafted from ceramic and titanium—the same materials used in the watch seen here—won that year’s coveted Design Prize at the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève.

Mahomes’ list of brand sponsors and ambassadorships is longer than his deepest pass—Oakley, Bose, Airbnb, Adidas, Draftkings Walmart and State Farm are just a few. But among them all, Hublot is definitely the most luxurious.