Persol Debuts New Blue Version of 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' Sunglasses

Tangled up in blue.
Author:
Publish date:
persol blue sunglasses promo

Persol is feeling blue (in a good way) with its latest limited edition reinterpretation of the classic shades worn on-screen by Marcelo Mastroianni in 1960's La Dolce Vita and by Jude Law in 1999's always-stylish The Talented Mr. Ripley

Only 200 examples of Persol's new dark blue PO3260 design will be available. The bold new shades feature a classic aviator shape, black polarized lenses, and the brand's signature metal arrow and Meflecto system on the temple. 

The new sunnies are available exclusively on Persol.com and in Persol stores starting Tuesday, March 16th for $350. 

Check out the first look at the latest twist on these cinematic shades below.

201218_PRSL_5950
201218_PRSL_5958
201218_PRSL_5955

No image description

elon-musk-promo-GettyImages-1229893671
News

Elon Musk and Tesla CFO Change Official Job Titles to 'Technoking' and 'Master of Coin'

persol blue sunglasses promo
Style

Persol Debuts New Blue Version of 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' Sunglasses

Jasmine Sanders Promo
News

Jasmine Sanders Announces 2021 SI Swim Return With Bikini Instagram

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 GT Promo
Rides

Triumph Rocket 3 R and GT Get Sinister With Blacked-Out Limited Editions

Gunther Werks Porsche 911 993 Irish Green Commission Promo
Rides

Classic Custom Porsche 911 Goes Green for St. Patrick's Day

Porcelan Promo
Entertainment

Singer Porcelan on Working With Stevie Wonder, 'Mood Ring' and More

mank-trailer-amanda-seyfried
Entertainment

Oscars 2021: See Full List of Academy Award Nominees

conor mcgregor proper 12
Food & Drink

Conor McGregor Sells Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey and Doubles Net Worth

Bill Burr Grammys 2021
Entertainment

Comedian Bill Burr's Grammys Presentation Sparks Outrage on Social Media