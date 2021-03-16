Persol Debuts New Blue Version of 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' Sunglasses

Persol

Persol is feeling blue (in a good way) with its latest limited edition reinterpretation of the classic shades worn on-screen by Marcelo Mastroianni in 1960's La Dolce Vita and by Jude Law in 1999's always-stylish The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Only 200 examples of Persol's new dark blue PO3260 design will be available. The bold new shades feature a classic aviator shape, black polarized lenses, and the brand's signature metal arrow and Meflecto system on the temple.

The new sunnies are available exclusively on Persol.com and in Persol stores starting Tuesday, March 16th for $350.

Check out the first look at the latest twist on these cinematic shades below.

