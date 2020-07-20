Post Malone Launches Sunglasses Collab With Arnette

Check out an exclusive first look at Malone's new shades collection.

Arnette

Post Malone has a new sunglasses collaboration with eyewear brand Arnette that's truly fit for a "Rockstar."

Arnette

The shady collab features three new models: 1990s-style circular metal frames, a pair made from "sustainable bioplastic", and a more sophisticated clip-on design.

Arnette

"This exclusive partnership inspires a fresh campaign that dives deep into the weird and wild universe of Posty’s mind, in three episodes: ‘Born’, ‘Dream’ and ‘Live’," Arnette said in a statement announcing the collab.

Arnette

Malone added: "Creating is what I enjoy most, especially with the brands I love. "I'm super happy for this new Arnette sunglasses collection, which is inspired by my personal style and creative vision."

The Post Malone x Arnette collection is available at SunglassHut.com starting at $94 a pair. Check out an exclusive first look at the eyewear brand's collab with the "Circles" hitmaker above.

In other Malone-endorsed product news, the rapper and singer recently launched his own line of rosé wine, Maison No. 9.