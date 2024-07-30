Q Timex Brings Back ‘Mystery Dial’ Watch With 1975 Enigma Reissue

Inspired by 1970s sci-fi vibes.

(Timex)

Being in the business of watchmaking for decades lends itself to quite the interesting lineage, and Timex continues to lean heavily into its extensive archive with its latest Q Timex reissue. The Q Timex 1975 Enigma Reissue is the latest (and perhaps the most curious) launch as of late from the famed American watchmaker, with a distinctive look matched by few others at its price point.

(Timex)

More conventional Timex watch launches as of late have seen the affordable timepiece brand team up with the UFC and collaborate with retailer Huckberry on a rugged field watch, but the latest Q Timex launch is, well, an enigma of sorts. Timex notes that the original 1975 model “was originally born from a vision to craft an illusion of floating hands,” hence the use of a navy blue dot to hide the central hub, along with the use of navy blue hands (tipped with white for the full effect).

(Timex)

Of the OG timepiece, the Connecticut company called it a groundbreaking achievement as “the first illusionary dial of its kind,” one that “marked a revolutionary leap in traditional watch design.” The sense of mystery inherent in the first launch paired up handsomely with the 1970s sci-fi boom and the futuristic look of the decade itself, Timex said.

The new reissue retains much of those same trappings, with a throwback-yet-modern look and the brand’s customary highly affordable price point.

(Timex)

An elongated cushion case wears crisply alongside a streamlined stainless steel bracelet, with the dial complemented by a negative day-and-date window and the retro Q Timex logo. The timepiece (a downright steal at just $199), was called “unconventional, innovative, and timelessly intriguing” by the storied American company.

Timex added that “the Q Timex 1975 Enigma Reissue stands as a significant milestone in Timex’s legacy of thoughtful watch design,” cleverly nicknamed the “Mystery Dial” while also boasting a precise quartz movement within its refined 37mm case. For a casually cool quartz watch that’s sure to draw at least a second glance, there may not a better value on the market lately than the Timex Q Series, and the Enigma Reissue adds to that heritage with a sense of “mystery in motion,” as the watchmaker says.