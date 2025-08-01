Q Timex Teams With French Artist For Playful ‘IYKYK’ Limited-Edition Watch Collaboration

(Timex)

Timex has once again teamed up with French artist and designer Seconde/Seconde/ for a new installment of their “IYKYK” (If You Know, You Know) watch collection, injecting a dose of horological irreverence into the retro-inspired Q Timex line. The two new models, priced at $249 each, continue the collab’s tradition of subtle, knowing nods to watch enthusiasts.

The latest offerings, TW2Y48200 and TW2Y48100, maintain the signature throwback aesthetic of the 1970s-style Q Timex. Both watches feature a classic stainless-steel case and bracelet, a functional battery hatch—a nod to the original watch’s design—luminous dial markings, and a domed acrylic crystal. A rotating top ring and reliable quartz movement round out the core specifications, with a 38mm case diameter and 18mm lug width ensuring a comfortable and familiar fit. Water resistance up to 50 meters adds to their everyday practicality.

(Timex)

But the signature touch of Seconde/Seconde/ (the moniker of artist Romaric André) is clearly evident upon closer inspection. André, known for his playful reinterpretations of classic timepieces through subtle, unexpected alterations, customized the second hand on each model. These bespoke hands are designed to playfully reference the distinct color combinations of the dial and bezel, which have earned certain Q Timex models affectionate nicknames among collectors and led the watch aficionados at Gear Patrol to suggest the latest Q Timex collab is “aimed squarely at Rolex fans.”

(Timex)

The TW2Y48200 model subtly winks at a cartoon blue dial and bezel, while the TW2Y48100 offers a similarly clever tribute to a black dial paired with a green bezel. The cheeky mods are designed to invite an “if you know, you know” moment for watch nerds familiar with Seconde/Seconde/’s previous works. Each watch also features a numbered case back, emphasizing its limited-edition nature.

This ongoing “IYKYK” series, which began in 2023, has carved a niche by blending Timex’s heritage with André’s unique artistic vision, creating extremely accessible yet collectible pieces. The latest Q Timexes continue this legacy with a fresh take on a vintage favorite for discerning collectors and casual enthusiasts alike, at a price that can’t be beat.