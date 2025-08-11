Randolph Debuts Road-Ready DriveWorks Sunglasses Collection

Featuring LightPro lens technology for enhanced visibility behind the wheel.

(Randolph Engineering)

The rigors of the dusty open road demand high performance at every turn, an ethos at the core of the new Randolph DriveWorks Aviator Collection from the iconic, all-American eyewear brand.

The company’s utterly classic, military-tested Aviator Sunglasses are joined by the Randolph Concorde in the Randolph DriveWorks Aviator Collection, which offers up six different styles across the two bold, sturdy silhouettes. Bayonet temple accents and what the company calls brand-new finishes are amplified for long drives through the use of ZEISS LightPro Technology lenses, designed to ramp up clarity and visibility for drivers obsessed with speed and performance.

(Randolph Engineering)

The collection plays off the long-established pedigree of the Northeast eyewear producer, which supplied the U.S. military with mil-spec aviators and now collaborates with the likes of American fashion maestro Todd Snyder. Randolph celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023 and still largely fashions its precisely tested shades using original equipment dating back to the Northeast company’s founding.

(Randolph Engineering)

The Randolph DriveWorks Aviator Collection offers three handsome, custom bayonet temple finishes (Matte Black, Matte Tortoise and Demi Amber, while Le Mans Blue, the blazing red-orange Redline and the sleek Apex Gray provide variety by way of tech-savvy lens colorways. “Whether you’re chasing curves through mountain passes or cruising down wide-open highways, DriveWorks delivers the clarity, confidence, and craftsmanship to elevate every mile,” the company said.

(Randolph Engineering)

LeMans Blue lenses in particular are geared for race-day conditions, while the Apex Gray lens is suited for bright sunlight and all-day clarity, and golden-hour drives are best met head-on with Redline lenses, the company notes.

(Randolph Engineering)

Ford Performance and BMW’s M division provided inspiration for the all-new offering, which debuted last week and serves up stylish yet performance-savvy frames ranging in price from $309 to $319 (more than fair considering their American-made construction and high degree of durability). The collection’s lens offerings are of course semi-polarized for maximum visibility, while the USA-made company said “each pair delivers exceptional clarity behind the wheel.” Colors are also delivered with true-to-life depth and clarity, Randolph says of the DriveWorks Collection.

(Randolph Engineering)

Luxe frame options meet masterful style and looks that demand attention, as a 23-karat gold Aviator offering is but one admirable DriveWorks effort from the longtime eyewear producer. Quantities are highly limited, and just as with the right racing watch or driving gloves, performance tends to make the difference on the open road: Don’t rev up your engine without wearing a pair from the covetable Randolph DriveWorks Aviator Collection.