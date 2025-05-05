Red Wing Heritage Just Launched The Perfect Chukka Boots For Spring And Summer

Lace ’em up for the season at hand.

(Red Wing Heritage)

If you view your spring style essentials like a toolbox, a roster of selections ready for just about anything, then legendary bootmaker Red Wing Heritage very well might have just debuted the perfect boots to upgrade your rotation for adventures aplenty.

(Red Wing Heritage)

Available through Huckberry as well as online through the iconic Minnesota-based footwear giant, the Red Wing Heritage Weekender Chukka Boots pack plenty of bells and whistles into a highly versatile, rugged and hard-wearing silhouette.

The style returns in new fabrications for spring, and comes on the heels (pun intended) of Red Wing’s fall collection with Steve McQueen’s estate. Suffice to say, the latest and greatest carries on that same durable heritage rather handsomely.

(Red Wing Heritage)

The company notes the Weekender Chukka, which now comes in White Sand as well as rich Chocolate roughout and the bootmaker’s legendary Copper Rough and Tough leather, “is a favorite for its laid back styling and comfort straight out of the box.” The ankle-length cut of the utterly classic yet refreshed style arrives just in time for expert pairing with everything from rolled light wash denim to olive chinos, white denim and more.

(Red Wing Heritage)

Red Wing notes that the “Weekender collection is the perfect companion for your next getaway, whether you’re headed up the coast, into the city, or out to the countryside.” The collection comes complete with a low-cut lace-up Oxford shoe, which also features Red Wing’s notable durability and the same array of richly crafted leather and roughout color options. The boots, built on a sturdy Hill outsole with exceptionally comfortable Ortholite insoles, are championed by Huckberry as an example of “hardworking craftsmanship,” and it’s hard to argue with the results (in matters of style and comfort) from the USA-made chukka boots.

(Red Wing Heritage)

Built on a last that conforms to your natural foot shape, the sleek yet tough chukka boots are billed by the Red Wing, Minnesota-based footwear producer as the ultimate mix of “timeless style with seasonal versatility.” Compared to leather work boots like the equally iconic Red Wing Heritage Beckman Boots, the Weekender Chukka is more laidback and leisurely in its style appeal.

As wearable with dark blue jeans as with tobacco-hued chinos, Red Wing Heritage says these “shoes effortlessly bridge the gap between easygoing days and sophisticated evenings.” And with an agreeable MSRP of $269.99, there’s a good chance the Red Wing Heritage Weekender Chukka Boots could become your next everyday pair of spring and summer boots.