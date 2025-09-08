Reigning Champ Debuts Refined Collection Of Heritage Sportswear For Fall/Winter 2025

A fresh take on the classics from the stylish Canadian brand.

(Reigning Champ)

Even the most utterly classic pieces in the menswear world (like the rugby shirt, the hoodie or the flannel overshirt) can use a fresh eye from time to time, and modern reinvention plus timeless style is at the core of the new Reigning Champ Fall/Winter 2025 Collection.

(Reigning Champ)

Building off what it calls a “firm foundation of icons,” the newly launched collection from the made-in-Canada sportswear brand goes well beyond its roots as an athletic company, which has also collaborated with the likes of PUMA in recent months.

(Reigning Champ)

First known for its crewneck sweatshirts, hoodies and gym-approved joggers, Reigning Champ has enough variety in its lineup to dress the stylish modern gentleman for an entire day: From an early morning run through to speakeasy cocktails, the new Reigning Champ Fall/Winter 2025 Collection is guided by variety and versatility. For Reigning Champ, the collection represents “an ongoing pursuit of the modern uniform, where rugged sophistication and utility meet in quiet balance.”

(Reigning Champ)

Luxe fabrics like cashmere are joined by hearty wool and comfortable stretch cotton knits across a range of pieces, from base-layer henleys to tailored trousers and a robust selection of outerwear. Tailored topcoats add a dash of crisp refinement, while the brand stays true to its roots with a luxurious take on the coach’s jacket and an ornately finished, bold logo rugby polo.

(Reigning Champ)

A selection of handsome flannel shirts and overshirts are rendered in shades of charcoal, grey, navy and olive, with the Cotton Plaid Union Standard Shirt (seen above) offering a minimal twist on the traditional red-and-black plaid flannel shirt. Sporty striped joggers and logo hooded sweatshirts deliver performance-minded functionality for brisk fall and winter morning runs, and the Cotton Chino Keeper Cargo Pants provide trail-ready utility in a look that’s got more than a dash of streetwear influence in its design.

(Reigning Champ)

While the collection is more muted and nowhere near as flashy as the sportswear-meets-streetwear designs of, say, the new Supreme Fall/Winter 2025 Collection, the latest Reigning Champ offering certainly feels more elevated than typical gym-going gear.

(Reigning Champ)

Outerwear takes its cues from outdoor-ready materials like GORE-TEX, as well as sturdy nylon twill and quilted down designs for a mixed-media approach. The company’s “proven palette” (ranging from deep emerald green to classic shades like navy, charcoal, black and khaki) helps “bridge the familiar and the new,” the company notes.

(Reigning Champ)

The handsome collection seamlessly blends sportswear and business casual tailoring to great effect, including crisp buttondown shirting alongside its signature assortment of remarkably well-made t-shirts and knitwear. Pricing starts at $48 for t-shirts in a wide array of colors, while an elegant Herringbone Scout Coat represents the top of the lineup at $525. The new Reigning Champ Fall/Winter 2025 Collection is available now online through the brand and at its stores in Vancouver and Toronto, so plan ahead accordingly for the start of shoulder season.