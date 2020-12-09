Lamborghini and Roger Dubuis Unleash Latest Huracan-Inspired Watch

Roger Dubuis already makes several Excalibur watch variations dedicated to the Lamborghini Huracan, Huracan Spyder, Huracan Performante, and Aventador S. The extra-luxe Swiss watchmaker couldn't very well leave the latest race-appointed Raging Bull hanging.

Roger Dubuis

The new Excalibur Huracan STO gets its name from the track-only, one-off supercar created specifically to compete in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo racing series, of which Roger Dubuis is also a sponsor.

Roger Dubuis

The 640-horsepower ride's distinct orange-accented blue paint coat is mirrored in the strap, which is crafted with perforated blue calfskin leather, orange stitching and black rubber. The 45mm carbon case and black titanium bezel are as sleek as they are sturdy, while the upper caliber is topped with a shot-blasted bridge inspired by the strut bars found in Lambo V10 engine bays.

Roger Dubuis

At the watch's core is the same RD360 automatic movement that powers previous Excalibur Huracans, this time set within a honeycomb motif. Roger Dubuis cleverly drew a parallel between the motion of the 12-degree angled balance wheel's 360-degree oscillating weight and the feel of a performance steering wheel. As complex as it looks, the high-octane timepiece is purely for show with just four functions: hours, minutes, seconds and date.

Roger Dubuis

Priced at an appropriately steep $56,500, only 88 Roger Dubuis Excalibur Huracan STO examples will be produced.