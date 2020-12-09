Lamborghini and Roger Dubuis Unleash Latest Huracan-Inspired Watch

The high-octane timepiece pays tribute to Lambo's latest track-only supercar.
Author:
Publish date:

Roger Dubuis already makes several Excalibur watch variations dedicated to the Lamborghini HuracanHuracan Spyder, Huracan Performante, and Aventador S. The extra-luxe Swiss watchmaker couldn't very well leave the latest race-appointed Raging Bull hanging. 

Roger Dubuis x Lamborghini Excalibur Huracan STO (5)

The new Excalibur Huracan STO gets its name from the track-only, one-off supercar created specifically to compete in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo racing series, of which Roger Dubuis is also a sponsor.

Roger Dubuis x Lamborghini Excalibur Huracan STO (4)

The 640-horsepower ride's distinct orange-accented blue paint coat is mirrored in the strap, which is crafted with perforated blue calfskin leather, orange stitching and black rubber. The 45mm carbon case and black titanium bezel are as sleek as they are sturdy, while the upper caliber is topped with a shot-blasted bridge inspired by the strut bars found in Lambo V10 engine bays. 

Roger Dubuis x Lamborghini Excalibur Huracan STO (2)

At the watch's core is the same RD360 automatic movement that powers previous Excalibur Huracans, this time set within a honeycomb motif. Roger Dubuis cleverly drew a parallel between the motion of the 12-degree angled balance wheel's 360-degree oscillating weight and the feel of a performance steering wheel. As complex as it looks, the high-octane timepiece is purely for show with just four functions: hours, minutes, seconds and date.

Roger Dubuis x Lamborghini Excalibur Huracan STO (3)

Priced at an appropriately steep $56,500, only 88 Roger Dubuis Excalibur Huracan STO examples will be produced. 

No image description

The Mandalorian Nerf Rifle Promo
Gear

'The Mandalorian' Rifle Is Nerf's Biggest Blaster Yet

CobraKai_Season3_Episode8_00_18_11_15R (1) (1)
Entertainment

'Cobra Kai' Season 3: Watch John Kreese Return In New Netflix Trailer

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor Promo
Rides

The 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor Is a Trail-Conquering Truck Built For Off-Road Adventures

nicolas cage history of swear words promo netflix
Entertainment

Watch Nicolas Cage Explain The Hilarious 'History of Swear Words'

Charlize Theron The Old Guard Promo
Entertainment

Charlize Theron Responds to Lesbian 'Die Hard' Idea: 'Where Do I Sign?'

break-dancer-GettyImages-1229843954
Sports

Breakdancing Will Be An Official Sport In the 2024 Olympics

Roger Dubuis x Lamborghini Excalibur Huracan STO Promo
Style

Lamborghini and Roger Dubuis Unleash Latest Huracan-Inspired Watch

john-mayer-getty-g-shock-3
Style

John Mayer Launches Limited Edition Watch for G-Shock and Hodinkee

Drug Smugglers Spain Promo
News

Watch Drug Smugglers Flee Police While Dumping Bales of Hash in Dramatic Speedboat Chase