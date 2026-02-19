Russell Crowe Reveals His Current Favorite Watches In TikTok Video

The “Gladiator” star favors luxe timepieces from the likes of Rolex,Tudor, Omega and more.

(Rolex/Rolex/Tudor/All images courtesy of watchmakers)

It turns out Russell Crowe has a watch collection that’s nearly as impressive as his Oscar-winning movie career. A recent TikTok video shared by the actor showcases seven of his favorite luxury timepieces for 2026, with classics from Rolex, Tudor and Omega squarely in the mix.

“Now, I’m not going to show you my entire watch collection,” Crowe says in the buzzed-about TikTok video. “That would take quite some time.” A noted fan of Rolex, the actor is often a favorite of “watch-spotting” enthusiasts, with enviable results. And a rare glimpse into the man’s watch collection reveals exceptional wrist game gems aplenty.

(Tudor)

Perhaps as to be expected, Crowe’s collection spans both iconic updates to classics (like the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona in striking 18-karat yellow gold) and a legit “daily driver” watch in the Tudor Black Bay Chrono Blue, a timepiece the actor noted he picked up in Montreal after seeing an advertisement in a magazine.

(Omega Seamaster 60 Years of James Bond/Courtesy of Omega)

“I’m a little obsessed, and have been for a long time,” Crowe said on TikTok as he talked through an illustrious collection being shown the spotlight during the Southern Hemisphere’s summer months. Of particular note is the 60th anniversary edition Omega Seamaster James Bond, which Crowe picked up alongside his tennis doubles partner to gain a “psychological edge” through wearing matching watches (budget seems to be out of the question). “It wears beautifully… I just really appreciate this watch.”

(Maurice de Mauriac)

Crowe also talked about the “really easy to wear” nature of Swiss watch micro-brand Maurice de Mauriac. Crowe sung the praises of the Wimbledon edition of the Rallymaster II timepiece, a watch with a sporty and athletic-inspired dial. Of the now-sold-out watch, the company said “the green color and different strap options celebrate the tennis lifestyle on and off the court,” a fitting selection as one of the noted tennis fan and player’s favorite watches for 2026.

(Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Geographic/Courtesy of Jaeger-LeCoultre)

The American Gangster star also called out his prized dress watch of the moment, the rare Reverso Tribute Geographic from Jaeger-LeCoultre (the watchmaker calls the sleek timepiece “the epitome of watchmaking expertise” among its envy-inducing lineup).

(Rolex Sky-Dweller/Courtesy of Rolex)

Two distinct Rolex watches help round out the award-winning actor’s current collection, including the bold and globally minded Rolex Sky-Dweller and the more chic, dressy Rolex 1908 Perpetual. The Perpetual debuted in 2024 and can be tough to come by, unless you happen to be Russell Crowe himself. The elegant watch, the company said, is a “fine example of Rolex’s watchmaking prowess,” and Crowe tends to agree, noting “I just absolutely love this watch.” For a man like Crowe, the finer things in life are easy to come by: Keep an eye on the actor’s wrist for his next covetable timepiece.