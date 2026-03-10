Ryan Gosling Takes Tag Heuer’s Connected Calibre E5 To Deep Space In ‘Project Hail Mary’

The high-performance smartwatch joins the brand ambassador in the year’s most anticipated sci-fi epic.

(Jonathan Olley © 2026 Amazon Content Services)

In the highly anticipated sci-fi epic Project Hail Mary, the world is counting on Ryan Gosling’s high-school science teacher, Ryland Grace, to save humanity from extinction. And since Gosling is Tag Heuer’s highest-profile ambassador, his character of course counts on a Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E5 to keep time on a spaceship located lightyears from home.

(Jonathan Olley © 2026 Amazon Content Services)

While the Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph was the preferred choice for Gosling’s turn as a stuntman in the silver screen reboot of ’80s action seriesThe Fall Guy, Tag’s techiest smartwatch yet is the natural choice for the sci-fi setting (and an eye-catching collab with Formula 1). The Connected Calibre E5 marked a transition from the Wear OS to its more tailored, higher-performance TAG Heuer OS. Like the software, the titanium-encased hardware was also upgraded to a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100+ chipset that powers a vibrant 1.39-inch OLED display protected by sapphire crystal. Impressively, the battery lasts for three days with light use and can be replenished with only a 30-minute quick charge.

(Jonathan Olley © 2026 Amazon Content Services)

Just how a smartwatch will aid Gosling and his arachnid-like alien friend, “Rocky,” in figuring out how to prevent a mysterious substance from dimming the sun is a mystery, but according to Tag Heuer, the E5 is “integrated naturally into the character’s daily life aboard the spacecraft” and “becomes a constant presence during moments of analysis, experimentation and decision-making, remaining with Grace during periods of isolation and quiet reckoning.”

(Jonathan Olley © 2026 Amazon Content Services)

Project Hail Mary is based on author Andy Weir’s novel of the same name, which was widely praised following its 2021 release by the likes of Bill Gates and Barack Obama. Based on early reviews, it seems that the movie may be destined for a similar reception. Slash Film nominated it as an early contender for 2026’s Best Sci-Fi movie, noting that the tone achieved by Academy Award-winning director duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the Jump Street reboots) is unique to the genre. Film critic Eric Marchen called it a “must-see space odyssey” with “out-of-this-world” cinematography on X.

PROJECT HAIL MARY: Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s must-see space odyssey blasts off as the first great blockbuster of 2026. Out-of-this-world cinematography from Greig Fraser reaches for the stars while anchored by a stellar Ryan Gosling performance. This movie ROCKS! pic.twitter.com/gvtn42yikb — Eric Marchen (@EM6211) February 25, 2026

Ahead of its March 19 theatrical release, watch the final teaser and trailer for Project Hail Mary below, and check out Tag Heuer’s website for more on the movie’s most prominent timepiece.