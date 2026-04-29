Shinola’s New ‘Monster’ Worldtimer GMT Is Built For Global Travel

The jetsetting watch features the ability to track time zones at a glance.

(Shinola)

A watch can provide a grounding sense of place, especially one with the capacity to move seamlessly with the wearer across the globe, and that’s the idea behind the luxe-yet-rugged new Shinola Monster Worldtimer GMT.

(Shinola)

Another bold, stylish-yet-utterly-useful addition to the Detroit watchmaker and lifestyle company’s celebrated line of durable Monster dive-forward watches, the timepiece expands on modern Shinola staples like the Shinola Runwell with added functionality. And for a company becoming perhaps as well-known for its ultra-stylish downtown Detroit hotel as its watch lineup, the travel-centric GMT serves as a fitting wrist game upgrade for the globetrotting man.

(Shinola)

As the watchmaker says, with the new Shinola Monster Worldtimer GMT, you can “wear the world wrapped around your wrist,” as the company notes the timepiece elevates “the classic traveler’s watch, reimagined through iconic Shinola Monster design and elevated with another iconic globe-trotting touch.”

For Shinola, that means using an orange-tipped 24-hour hand paired with a unidirectional bezel featuring city names of global powers. Yet, there’s a Motor City-minded twist: Where classic worldtimer watches might feature, say, New York City, the Monster Worldtimer GMT replaces the Big Apple with Shinola’s Detroit hometown.

(Shinola)

To use the worldtimer feature, Shinola notes the bezel should be rotated to sync up London time (or Greenwich Mean Time) to its current time on the planet, and a quick glance at the bezel thereafter reveals the current time of any city on the globe (as Shinola says, “once aligned, the whole world is synchronized”). The reliably sized 40mm stainless steel case is further accented by a polished stainless steel bracelet featuring a quick-release design for added versatility, while the watchmaker again turned to a Swiss-made Sellita SW330-2 automatic movement within.

(Shinola)

Priced near the upper end of the Shinola lineup at $2,295, the company notes that “as always, no detail has been overlooked,” including the intentional use of Detroit on the worldtimer bezel itself. An open caseback showcases the movement within as a striking show of form from the Motor City icon, while an anti-reflective flat sapphire crystal tops off the dial and its crisp contrasting indices. For seamless style and plenty of utility on the move, Shinola offers up an agreeably priced Worldtimer GMT that checks all the proper boxes for watch enthusiasts and the man always on the move. Find the new Shinola Monster Worldtimer GMT online or in Shinola stores now.