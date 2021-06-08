This Shinola 'Sea Creatures' Watch Is Made From Recycled Ocean Waste

The sustainable case and strap are constructed from 100 percent sea-bound plastic.
Shinola Detrola (2)

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, or in the case of the new Shinola Sea Creatures Detrola, ocean waste is now one seriously stylish, sustainable watch

Shinola has always had a penchant for offering up some of the most versatile and forward-thinking watches for the timepiece enthusiast, but the brand’s latest effort takes it to another level.

Shinola Detrola (1)

Working with #tide, Shinola crafted the sporty and durable watch case and strap from 100 percent sea-bound plastic waste. It’s Shinola’s first recycled goods timepiece, with great looks and plenty of sustainability at the forefront.

#tide’s efforts to target plastic waste above and underwater goes beyond typical recycling efforts: They’ve saved more than 15 million plastic bottles from harming the world’s oceans, and in doing so have created a material well-suited for a premium watch.

Shinola Detrola (1)

#tide works with local fishermen in Ranong, Thailand, who are trained and paid fairly to gather and sort ocean waste in an area that needs it the most. That the resulting work can then be turned into a stylish and durable accessory is a major win for the planet and for watch fans everywhere.

Shinola Detrola (1)

The 40mm case diameter is nicely sized for most wrists and most on-the-water summer activities. The case itself, ratied for 328 feet of water resistance, features a stainless-steel core, an Argonite 715 movement, and a bezel insert. 

Shinola Detrola (3)

The woven strap is vibrant and sporty, and other touches nod to the ocean itself, too. Take the submarine hatch caseback and a subtle, wavey texture on the dial and strap: Both are fitting reminders to take care of our oceans.

The first iteration of the Shinola Sea Creatures Detrola Collection is just the beginning, with four additional colorways set to drop later this June. 

Priced at $450, the watch is more than affordable for a timepiece you can wear day in and day out, both on and in the water. 

