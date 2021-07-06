Shinola’s New Sunglasses Are Every Bit as Stylish as Their Watches

The cool new shades are “a little bit Bond, a little bit McQueen," as Shinola puts it,

A classic-yet-modern Shinola watch belongs in any well-curated accessory collection, but the brand is now cornering the market when it comes to another daily carry essential: sunglasses.

The Detroit-based brand, makers of everything from fine leather goods to audio gear, is now adding stylish shades to its offerings as of this week.

The new Shinola Eyewear Collection is everything you’d expect from a brand that makes watches that are both bold and subtly stylish.

The collection encompasses three styles, each starting at $295: The aviator-esque Rambler Sunglasses, the square-lens, cool-as-can-be Mackinac Sunglasses and the vintage-leaning Bixby Sunglasses, which wouldn’t have looked out of place on the silver screen decades ago.

The price is more than fair given the collection’s USA-made construction using plant-based cellulose acetate. The brand says this material provides a richness, depth and warmth that you won’t find in traditional plastic materials, and even on paper (or on screen, rather), that richness shines through.

Fans of Shinola, as well as Michigan residents and ex-pats, will be pleased to see the collection nods to the brand’s home state by way of the Mackinac, a suitably sharp pair to wear on a getaway to the Michigan summertime destination, for instance.

Scratch-resistant CR39 lenses can even be customized with your prescription. Take your pick from handsome combinations like Havana Amber or the utterly classic Dark Tortoise, a colorway that fits particularly well with the old-school Rambler frames (as Shinola says, these are “a little bit Bond, a little bit McQueen, and utterly Shinola.” We tend to agree).

And if you want Shinola eyewear in your life 24/7, then go right ahead and pick up either the Bixby or Mackinac frames with blue light-blocking lenses.

The frames even come with a Shinola stripe cloth and a collapsible carrying case. Every detail has been considered, as you might expect from a brand that’s built its reputation on the little touches that make a world of difference.

Just as with Shinola’s finely crafted, ever-expanding line of durable, stylish and timeless watches, Shinola’s Eyewear Collection is made to be worn every day, in every which way possible.