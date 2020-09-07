Shinola Transforms The Runwell Into a Rugged Field Watch

Courtesy

The city of Detroit and its people know a thing or two about rolling with the punches and fighting back with resilience and a can-do-spirit. It seems it’s always been that way, be it Detroit factories leading World War II production efforts or pitching in to deliver ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Courtesy

It’s fitting that the latest watch from Detroit-based Shinola doesn’t back down, either. The Shinola Runwell Field Watch, launched earlier this week, celebrates Motown’s fighting spirit while paying homage to the flagship Shinola Runwell Watch. It’s among a series of recent Shinola releases that we love (including the surf-ready Shinola Duck Watch), and it’s going to prove a mighty fine addition to your watch rotation this fall.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Courtesy

This handsome field watch is a play off old-school field watches, harkening back to the times when Detroit factories pivoted to produce hundreds of thousands of military vehicles, parts and military planes during World War II.

Courtesy

The ethos and design inspiration are done in a way that’s unique to Shinola, right down to the quick-release nylon strap. The details make the difference, and the rugged field green mil-spec watch strap is different from other nylon straps produced by the brand -- it’s thicker and features a square weave.

Courtesy

With a case diameter clocking in at a nicely sized 41mm, it’s the sort of watch you can wear with a workshirt or a heavyweight cotton T-shirt on the road, in the yard or at home. The crisp Shinola Runwell dial features luminous markings and numbers for better visibility.

Courtesy

This durable field watch also features a water rating of 10 ATM (100 meters) -- it’s as dependable a watch as any in your rotation, and of course, it’s got the unique history of Detroit’s hardworking attitude to back it up. Wearing this watch should provide a meaningful reminder of what it means to buckle down and rise to the occasion -- isn’t that a perfect reason to pick it up?