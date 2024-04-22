Skechers & Snoop Dogg Launch 4/20 Colors For Snoop One OG

High-minded sneaker styles.

(Skechers)

Lighting one up for 4/20 has something in common with stylish, easy-to-wear sneakers, at least in the world of Snoop Dogg. The famed rapper, who debuted a custom Skechers collection last summer, returns with a blazin’ update to a fan favorite, the Snoop One OG.

And while the weed-themed holiday itself might have passed, easygoing style is still top of mind for the the “Gin and Juice” rapper.

(Skechers)

The slip-on sneaker now comes in all-new, Snoop-approved colors: A crisp tan (or “peanut butter”), along with a wear-with-anything black leather edition.

And accordingly, the cleverly designed sneakers are famously easy to slide into if you’ve indulged in some cannabis-related enjoyment.

They’re less sporty than Snoop Dogg’s Skechers basketball kicks that debuted last fall, but assuredly no less comfortable.

(Skechers)

Released ahead of the cannabis high holiday, an olive edition also features puff-puff-inspired detailing and smoke graphics on the heel.

The Snoop One OG in particular from the Skechers x Snoop Dogg Collection has proven a fan favorite, with pairs moving quickly in stores and online after release, the brand notes.

(Skechers)

The hip-hop mogul has been a fan of Skechers for two decades, and the Snoop One OG is but one style that bears his signature look and feel.

“From A-Z, Skechers has incorporated my ideas from start to finish. From colors to materials to styling to technology, they’ve taken what I’ve wanted and made it even better than I can imagine,” Snoop told Maxim last summer ahead of the collection launch.

It’s never been easier to get high-minded style with comfort in mind, and one imagines Snoop Dogg and Skechers have a few more ideas to spark up in the future.