Sperry Launches Colorful Boat Shoe Collection With Streetwear Brand CNCPTS

A bold new twist on the deck shoe classic.

(Sperry)

Some menswear classics are tough to update, set in stone in traditional ways. Others are riding a new wave of on-trend relevance, like Sperry boat shoes, which just got a fresh new look in time for summer from luxury retailer CNCPTS.

The Sperry x CNCPTS Authentic Original Boat Shoes take the 3-eye cupsole design of tried-and-true summer staple in a new direction as part of the “Dawn To Dusk” Collection.

At the heart of the offering are rich new suede colorways that swerve stylishly from say, Sperry’s leather or canvas offerings.

(Sperry)

The vibrant series of colorways, combined with a time-honored silhouette, are a blend of “the best of prep and street style,” with five options available in new hues for the iconic boat shoemaker.

(Sperry)

Both Todd Snyder & J. Crew just put their own spin on Sperry boat shoes with new summer collabs, so one might say the third time’s the charm for those looking for a streetwear-esque take on the prep classic.

The fresh kicks, available in men’s sizes 4 through 13, combine “features of Sperry’s original boat shoe with sneaker-inspired elements,” namely a sporty and translucent sole sitting beneath a premium, hairy textured suede upper.

The sole itself boasts CNCPTS branding, as does a red-white-and-blue tag on the 3-eyelet tongue. Monochromatic laces and eyelet openings drive home the colorful nature of each pair, while a padded heel collar delivers easy-on, easy-off comfort all day (and night) long.

(Sperry)

Leather-lined insoles also provide added comfort, and the double-thick rubber outsole was also crafted with traction in mind.

(Sperry)

The pair previously teamed up on Sperry boat shoes last fall, and the time was ripe for another fresh take on a legendary pair of summer footwear, the Massachusetts-based footwear brand said.

“As the originator of the boat shoe, Sperry is proud to come together once again with the visionary minds at CNCPTS to rethink the classic,” said Sperry President Jonathan Frankel.” The boat shoe has had a major cultural impact on American style and as we lean into its resurgence, we want to showcase the versatility of our most iconic silhouette with this exciting capsule.”

(Sperry)

For just $150, each of the five striking new colors seem an accessible way to get top-notch summer style, and both sneakerheads and Sperry fans can score a pair exclusively in-store and online at CNCPTS starting this Friday.

A wider online release at Sperry will follow later this month, so consider this a prime chance to score fresh seasonal shoes.