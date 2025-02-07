Sperry Teams With Beams Plus For Capsule Collection Inspired By Vintage Boating Style

Reinterpreting a boatload of classic Prep and Ivy looks from the deck shoe brand.

(Sperry)

For as much as fashion trends come and go, some styles seemingly remain eternal: Take Sperry’s classic deck shoes, which are at the heart of the new Sperry x Beams Plus Collection in a celebration of vintage Americana.

(Sperry)

The venerable American footwear maker, which has lately lent its classic designs to collaborations with Todd Snyder and tastemakers like Rowing Blazers, this time gives Americana-by-way-of-Japan label Beams Plus a chance to update its iconic silhouettes. The collection, although centered around the Sperry x Beams Plus Nylon CVO, also includes a full run of eye-catching apparel.

(Sperry)

American boating culture of the 1960s and 1970s informed the Beams Plus aesthetic in its new Sperry offering. It’s a fitting focus for the 26-year-old label, which draws heavy influence from the vintage Americana style of the mid-1940s through the mid-1960s. The standout of the collection is the Nylon CVO, now available in a new trio of colorways (white, red, and navy).

(Sperry)

The style nods to the original Circular Vamp Oxford designed in 1935 by none other than Paul Sperry himself. “The Sperry x Beams Plus Nylon CVO celebrates the rich heritage of the Paul Sperry original and offers a piece of fashion history reimagined with a modern aesthetic by the Americana experts at Beams Plus,” said Sperry President Jonathan Frankel.

(Sperry)

The shoes rest on a Beams last and boast a custom Top-Sider logo, while a heavy-duty nylon upper gives them a dash of rugged, coastal appeal. “We’ve put so much heart into the specially designed original fabrics and styles for this collaboration,” said Hideki Mizobata, Director of Beams Plus. “We hope this collection resonates with Sperry enthusiasts and all those who appreciate Ivy and Prep fashion.”

(Sperry)

An apparel collection featuring vintage-inspired fabrics rounds out the offering, boasting sweatshirts that seem perfectly faded after sunny days at the beach. Caps from Marine Quaker Supply further bolster the vintage nature of the collection.

(Sperry)

The limited-time offering arrives as Sperry plays a sponsoring part in New York Fashion Week, and the collection will also grace the shelves of a Beams Plus Limited pop-up debuting February 13th (ending February 28th) at 199 Mulberry Street in New York City. Elsewhere, the wildly affordable, $100 Sperry x Beams Plus Nylon CVO is also available as of February 13th at Japanese locations, select specialty retailers worldwide, and online through Sperry and Beams.